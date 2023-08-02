ROMCO Equipment and its parent company, SMT, have acquired Sierra Machinery, expanding their footprint in the Southwest.

The move brings the Volvo Construction Equipment dealer's presence to 16 locations in Texas and southern New Mexico.

“Sierra Machinery has been an employee-focused company offering premium products and outstanding customer support for over 40 years. These core values align with ROMCO Equipment, and we are excited to welcome Sierra Machinery and their customers into the ROMCO family,” said ROMCO President Steve Passmore. “We’re thrilled to have Volvo CE as a partner as we take our dealership to the next level with this expansion. The acquisition of Sierra Machinery is an important step for ROMCO. This strategic move further strengthens our position in the industry and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive construction equipment solutions to our valued customers in the region.”

Machinery President and CEO Maria Teran will continue in a leadership role while ROMCO and Sierra integrate their operations. She said, “We look forward to working hand in hand with SMT and ROMCO to continue the excellent service and products we have been known for these 43 years. This team effort will afford our employees and customers the security, sustainability, and long-term assurances they deserve.”

ROMCO offers new and used machines for a variety of applications, including construction, paving and aggregates. SMT is a global Volvo Group dealer with Volvo CE distribution in North America, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and more than 26 African countries.

Butler Equipment Joins Takeuchi Dealer Network

Butler Equipment has joined Takeuchi’s dealer network following its acquisition of the Takeuchi business previously held by Terry W. Kahle in Knox, Penn.

Butler has two additional locations in Harmony and New Castle, Penn. that will also provide rentals, sales and service support of Takeuchi’s full line of compact excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders. All three branches will have Takeuchi equipment and parts in stock, a fully-trained Takeuchi sales staff and an in-house, factory-trained technician to provide professional equipment service.

“We know that in this business, it’s about more than the equipment – it’s about listening to the customer and providing them with what they need,” said Mark Butler, president of Butler Equipment. “We’re always striving to exceed our customers’ expectations with extensive knowledge about a wide range of products and services. With Takeuchi’s top-quality machines, attachments and dealer support, we’ll be able to provide our customers with equipment solutions that can truly help improve their productivity and profitability.”

“Many thanks to Terry Kahle for his partnership and support that spanned over two decades,” said John Vranches, division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “Butler Equipment has an outstanding reputation in the markets they serve and will deliver the quality support that Kahle customers have come to expect. Over the years, they’ve become true experts in equipment sales and rentals because they work hard to match their customers to the right machines for their specific needs. To Butler, it’s not about simply selling or renting equipment – it’s about providing an enjoyable, seamless experience that keeps customers coming back time and time again. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Butler Equipment.”

Altorfer Rents Expands Telehandler Offering with Magni Telescopic Handlers

Altorfer Rents is now part of the Magni Telescopic Handlers dealer network, expanding its telehandler offering to rental customers in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Altorfer to our esteemed dealer network. Altorfer's reputation for outstanding service and expertise in the equipment industry makes them an ideal fit for Magni. Together we will continue to drive innovation and provide our customers with exceptional telehandler solutions."

“Altorfer Rents is excited to represent the Magni line of telehandlers as a great addition to our best-in-class fleet. Our trained sales professionals are ready to show customers the benefits of lifting heavier loads to higher heights than traditional telehandlers, allowing them to complete jobs more safely, more efficiently and ahead of schedule,” said Altorfer Sales Manager Jon Hardy.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Montabert Announces Expanded Rebuild and Distribution Facility

Attachment manufacturer Montabert is expanding its Nashville, Illinois distribution center to add remanufacturing and repair capabilities. Prior to the expansion, rebuilds and repairs were handled at a partner facility in Tennessee.

The expanded facility is already completing in-house rebuilds on Montabert’s complete line of hydraulic breakers. The company will also offer rebuilds for its drifters and silent demolition line of equipment in the future. Construction began in March, with the facility set to officially open on September 28.

According to Amanda Carpenter, Sales Office, Warehouse and Distribution Manager for Montabert USA, “We now have the capability of lowering breakers up to 15,000 lbs into a pit for safe extraction of power cells and to perform inspections and maintenance. We have also added a factory-trained breaker technician who is dedicated to working on Montabert equipment. The in-house rebuild center offers more visibility into scheduling, allowing accuracy of quoting and timely completion of customer rebuilds.”

Aaron Scarfia, General Manager for Montabert USA, adds: “With the addition of a rebuild and repair center strategically located within our existing US distribution facility in South Central Illinois, we are now taking our already industry-leading product support capabilities to the next level. This expansion will enable us to more efficiently support our customers with preventative maintenance of their Montabert products, protecting their investments into the future.”