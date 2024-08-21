The merger is expected to be finalized November 1.

After absorbing the Far West Equipment Dealers Association last year, Associated Equipment Distributors will add another association to increase its membership.

The Canadian Equipment Dealers Association’s board of directors recently ratified the decision to merge with AED, to be finalized November 1. It will bring in over 160 new members to AED, which will continue CEDA’s representation in the Province of Ontario.

“We are confident that CEDA members will see increased value with the merger of their organization into AED,” said AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire. “CEDA has a long history of delivering outstanding service to its members and we look to build upon this strong foundation. The industry will be stronger as we unite as one organization.”

CEDA President and CEO Beverly J. Leavitt, who will become the vice president of AED following the merger, will oversee the transition of CEDA membership and play a future role in member recruitment for AED.

Consolidation has been speeding up in the dealer association landscape these last two years. AED’s merger with the Far West Equipment Dealers Association in 2023 strengthened its presence in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Before that, in 2022 the Equipment Dealers Association merged with the Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the United Equipment Dealers Association and the Western Equipment Dealers Association to become the North American Equipment Dealers Association.

Remaining regional dealer associations include the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association, the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, the Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association (operating in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota) and the Iowa Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association.

Takeuchi Brings in New Facility Director

Takeuchi has named Chris Burdette director of operations for its compact track loader production facility in Moore, South Carolina. His duties will include overseeing all functions at the facility, leading and mentoring staff and working with Takeuchi headquarters on plans and policies for the factory.

Takeuchi

Burdette brings 20 years of experience in logistics, manufacturing operations and quality integrations. Most recently, he spent three years as the North American director of operations at sanitary sensor provider Anderson-Negele.

KanEquip Relocates Salina, Kansas, Store

The 16-store Case IH and New Holland dealer KanEquip has relocated its Salina, Kansas, store to the nearby city of Soloman. The dealership announced August 19 that the store, which carries the Case IH construction and farm equipment brands, was open for business.

KanEquip



The dealership noted its Polaris business was remaining in Salina.

The Salina store was part of KanEquip’s 2019 acquisition of five-store Case IH dealer Straub International.

BOMAG Americas Appoints New VP of Sales & Marketing

Christoph Thiesbrummel has been appointed vice president of sales and marketing for BOMAG‘s North American operations, where he will lead dealer channel sales, rental channel sales, sales administration, product management and marketing activities.

Thiesbrummel spent the last 10 years working at BOMAG in various positions such as pricing and business analytics manager and sales administration manager. He also has experience managing market and new dealer development for BOMAG Americas.

BOMAG Americas

“Christoph is incredibly talented, has deep knowledge of the BOMAG organization and equipment, and has delivered successful results at every level within the organization he has worked,” said Brian Bieller, president of BOMAG Americas. “He recently completed Fayat’s one-year advanced program for high-potential personnel, the Global Fayat Road Academy management training program. His knowledge, dedication and in-depth experience with BOMAG make him the right fit for the position.”

News of Thiesbrummel”s appointment follows the arrival of Ingo Ettischer as the new president of BOMAG Group in July.