GM just set a new world record, driving 1,059 miles on a single charge with its 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Max Range Work Truck.

The company introduced the all-electric pickup truck in 2024, boasting more standard range than any competitor and a 10,000-pound towing capacity. The optimized 2026 model used by GM engineers for the record-breaking test has an EPA-estimated range of 493 miles.

Equipment World contributing editor Tom Quimby was impressed with the truck’s performance at its debut, calling it “the best case yet for an electric pickup.” To read about his 54-mile test drive, click here.

GM says the tweaks made to the production Silverado EV Max Range WT used for the test were “all within the acceptable limits established in the truck’s owner’s manual.” The truck’s hardware and software were untouched.

Over seven days, a team of 40 engineers drove the truck in one-hour shifts on public roads near GM’s Milford Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan, wrapping up the route on Detroit’s Belle Isle.

To ensure that as much battery energy as possible was going toward moving the truck forward, modifications to the truck and the driver’s operating habits were made. Adjustments included: