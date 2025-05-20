Caterpillar views its next-generation medium-sized wheel loaders as building blocks that owners can seamlessly add technology to as their demands grow.

To that end, the loaders can now be equipped with the company’s most advanced systems, including remote-control operation, collision warning, 360-degree camera vision, and Advanced Payload tracking. The loaders are also available with a variety of tech designed to make operators of all experience levels more efficient and less fatigued.

The new technology options are compatible with 10 next-generation models – from the 42,461-pound 950 to the 78,264-pound 982. The lineup includes the company’s premium XE models, designed for maximum operator safety and comfort, machine durability, and loaded with standard features.

The models also can be equipped with Cat’s new Single Life Cutting Edges for buckets. The ground-engaging tool is designed to eliminate the need to monitor wear for flipping edges.

Here’s a list of the new tech options for the next-gen medium wheel loaders and a deeper look at the new cutting edges:

Collision Warning System with Motion Inhibit

Caterpillar This new option packages Object Detection, People Detection and Motion Inhibit, using radar and vision sensors to increase safety. The system will send sound and visual alerts to the cab when a person or obstacle is getting too close to the rear of the loader. The system shows the operator three color zones depending on how close the object or person is to the loader: yellow for “awareness,” amber for “caution” and red for “critical.” It distinguishes between people and objects, with people highlighted by red boxes.

Motion Inhibit prevents the loader from engaging in reverse gear from neutral and automatically applies the brake when the system detects something or someone in the “critical” alarm zone. If the loader is stopped for at least 15 seconds and something is detected in the critical alarm zone, Motion Inhibit will prevent the loader from going into reverse. The loader will reverse after the operator shifts back to neutral and steers clear of the obstacle.

Command for Loading

Caterpillar The optional system provides remote-control operation of the loaders either by a handheld device within sight of the loader or in a command station that can be onsite or many miles away.

For line-of-site, Cat provides an ergonomic handheld console with basic functions like startup and shutdown, bucket rack and dump, and lift and lower.

The company also offers a Command Station for operating in a trailer on the job or miles away. The station can operate multiple machines and shows operations on multiple large screens, while the operator uses joystick and other controls to run the equipment – similar to if they were in the machine itself.

Advanced Payload

Caterpillar Those who upgrade from Standard Cat Payload, which provides on-the-go bucketload weighing to prevent overloading and underloading, get more automation features. Those include tip-off assist, which automatically dumps material from your bucket to hit target payloads for the final bucket process.

The optional upgrade also has a new multitask mode that tracks two loading processes simultaneously.

Multi-view (360°) Vision System

The loaders can also be equipped with Cat’s multi-view 360-degree camera system. Operators can select a front, back, left, right or full bird's-eye view of the machine's surroundings to be viewed on the cab’s touchscreen monitor.

Tech for Handling a Long Day

Caterpillar Caterpillar says it has integrated more technology on the next-generation loaders to “help operators of all skill levels work more efficiently and productively with less fatigue.”

“These new technologies increase the machine’s capabilities by building on a number of standard and optional features already available,” the company says.

The tech includes:

Auto Set Tires – helps operators with proper digging technique and improves bucket fill.

Autodig – performs a full dig cycle automatically for the operator upon detecting a dig condition.

Programable Kickouts – automates repetitive tilt, lower and lift functions.

Machine Speed Limit – offers two limit options to control the loader’s top speed.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Remote Flash – software updates can be downloaded from the loader’s on-board display.

Remote Troubleshoot – remotely connects the loader to the dealer’s service department to diagnose fault codes.

Single Life Cutting Edges

Cat says its new Single Life Cutting Edges for its medium wheel loaders are thicker than the standard cutting edge option and made of DH-2 through-hardened steel.

Their single bevel design means owners no longer have to spend time monitoring wear for flipping edges, the company says.

They can handle jobs with high-impact operations and abrasive materials and can save owners up to 40% in operating and maintenance costs and provide up to 45% more value than standard cutting edges, according to Cat.

The optional edges are available for the same medium wheel loaders mentioned above, as well as the company’s GC models. The edges fit the bucket with no need for end bits. The new edges can also be retrofitted to aftermarket buckets with the same hole patterns.