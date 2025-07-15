Cat has expanded its range of lower-cost, lower-spec wheel loaders with the new 65,610-pound, 420-horsepower 980 GC.

The new medium-sized model offers low fuel consumption with an on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets for moving materials, loading trucks and other construction tasks.

Additional GC models in Cat’s wheel loader lineup include the 950 GC, 966 GC and 988 GC. The company also recently introduced 10 new full-featured, next-generation medium wheel loaders – ranging from the 42,461-pound 950 to the 78,264-pound 982 – including XE variants.

“We’ve built the new 980 GC on a long legacy of high performance and highly reliable wheel loaders with proven components and integrated Cat machine systems. The loader’s simple user interface, intuitive controls and excellent visibility make for comfortable and efficient operation, even with less-experienced operators,” said Frank Stadelmann, global product application specialist, Caterpillar. “New features to this model, like our Engine Idle Management System (EIMS), minimize idle rpm and fuel consumption to help deliver low owning and operating costs.”

Powerful, Fuel-Efficient Engine

The 980 GC runs on Cat’s C13 engine, which uses a combination of diesel oxidation catalyst, selective catalytic reduction technology and ammonia oxidation catalyst to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards. Cat says this Clean Emissions Module works in the background without impacting production.

Fuel consumption and sound levels have been reduced through the EIMS, Auto Engine Idle Shutdown, variable speed fan and load sensing hydraulics. The reliable automatic planetary powershift transmission delivers a long service life, the company says.

The loader has four forward and reverse speeds, with a top speed of 24.7 mph. Its Electronic Clutch Pressure Control (ECPC) shifting system provides smooth, efficient gear changes in all operating conditions, according to Caterpillar.

Available ride control provides a smoother ride and improved material retention, and the optional limited slip differential axle increases traction in poor underfoot conditions.

Strength and Productivity

Cat’s Performance Series Buckets, available in 5.75- to 7.5-cubic-yard capacities, are designed to balance bucket shape with the machine’s lift and tilt capacity, weight and linkage to improve material retention and reduce dig time. Options are available for general purpose, flat floor, heavy duty rock, coal and light material.

The Z-bar loader linkage with cast crossmember and tilt-lever provides strong digging efficiency and high breakout forces, the company says.

Load-sensing hydraulics improve productivity and reduce fuel consumption by producing flow and pressure for the attachment only when needed. The 980 GC can be equipped with the Cat Fusion quick coupler and controls and optional third-function hydraulics to expand the types of attachments it can run.

Optional Cat Payload weighs material while moving to the truck and lifting for on-the-go weighing (not legal for trade). The Cat Payload for Trade option for Cat Advanced Payload allows operators to integrate the scale data directly and is approved by the International Organization of Legal Metrology.

Simple, Comfortable Cab

Designed for comfort and simplicity, the 980 GC’s spacious cab features intuitive, pilot-operated hydraulic controls and good visibility via the standard rearview camera, large windshield, rearview mirrors and spot mirrors, the company says.

The cab also gets air conditioning, an adjustable mechanical suspension seat and a remote transmission kick-down switch. Operators can monitor machine health with standard Cat VisionLink telematics.

Ladders are standard on both machine sides, providing access to the cab from the left-hand side and to service points from the righthand side. A windshield guard is optional.

Easier Service

Cat made daily maintenance more convenient with the following features:

Easily accessible service points

One-piece tilting hood with swing-out radiator

Sight gauges

Grouped grease fitting for hard-to-reach pins

Optional Cat Autolube System with one-button control and fault flash function to alert the operator to issues

A Rich Heritage

Caterpillar entered the wheel loader market in 1959 with the release of the No. 944, its first integrated four-wheel-drive loader powered by a 105-horsepower gas engine. Today, the company manufactures more than 25 models of wheel loaders for construction, quarry and mining, waste handling, agriculture and forestry applications.

Cat 980 GC Specs