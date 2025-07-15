Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Cat Rolls Out 980 GC: A Simple, Heavy-Duty Medium Wheel Loader

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 15, 2025
Cat 980 Wheel Loader Cm20250319 Acfd5 94c18
Caterpillar

Cat has expanded its range of lower-cost, lower-spec wheel loaders with the new 65,610-pound, 420-horsepower 980 GC.

The new medium-sized model offers low fuel consumption with an on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets for moving materials, loading trucks and other construction tasks.

Additional GC models in Cat’s wheel loader lineup include the 950 GC, 966 GC and 988 GC. The company also recently introduced 10 new full-featured, next-generation medium wheel loaders – ranging from the 42,461-pound 950 to the 78,264-pound 982 – including XE variants.

“We’ve built the new 980 GC on a long legacy of high performance and highly reliable wheel loaders with proven components and integrated Cat machine systems. The loader’s simple user interface, intuitive controls and excellent visibility make for comfortable and efficient operation, even with less-experienced operators,” said Frank Stadelmann, global product application specialist, Caterpillar. “New features to this model, like our Engine Idle Management System (EIMS), minimize idle rpm and fuel consumption to help deliver low owning and operating costs.”

[Related Content: What’s New in Wheel Loaders? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech]

Powerful, Fuel-Efficient Engine

The 980 GC runs on Cat’s C13 engine, which uses a combination of diesel oxidation catalyst, selective catalytic reduction technology and ammonia oxidation catalyst to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards. Cat says this Clean Emissions Module works in the background without impacting production.

Fuel consumption and sound levels have been reduced through the EIMS, Auto Engine Idle Shutdown, variable speed fan and load sensing hydraulics. The reliable automatic planetary powershift transmission delivers a long service life, the company says.

The loader has four forward and reverse speeds, with a top speed of 24.7 mph. Its Electronic Clutch Pressure Control (ECPC) shifting system provides smooth, efficient gear changes in all operating conditions, according to Caterpillar.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Available ride control provides a smoother ride and improved material retention, and the optional limited slip differential axle increases traction in poor underfoot conditions. 

Strength and Productivity

Cat’s Performance Series Buckets, available in 5.75- to 7.5-cubic-yard capacities, are designed to balance bucket shape with the machine’s lift and tilt capacity, weight and linkage to improve material retention and reduce dig time. Options are available for general purpose, flat floor, heavy duty rock, coal and light material.

The Z-bar loader linkage with cast crossmember and tilt-lever provides strong digging efficiency and high breakout forces, the company says.

Load-sensing hydraulics improve productivity and reduce fuel consumption by producing flow and pressure for the attachment only when needed. The 980 GC can be equipped with the Cat Fusion quick coupler and controls and optional third-function hydraulics to expand the types of attachments it can run.

Optional Cat Payload weighs material while moving to the truck and lifting for on-the-go weighing (not legal for trade). The Cat Payload for Trade option for Cat Advanced Payload allows operators to integrate the scale data directly and is approved by the International Organization of Legal Metrology.

Simple, Comfortable Cab

Designed for comfort and simplicity, the 980 GC’s spacious cab features intuitive, pilot-operated hydraulic controls and good visibility via the standard rearview camera, large windshield, rearview mirrors and spot mirrors, the company says.

The cab also gets air conditioning, an adjustable mechanical suspension seat and a remote transmission kick-down switch. Operators can monitor machine health with standard Cat VisionLink telematics.

Ladders are standard on both machine sides, providing access to the cab from the left-hand side and to service points from the righthand side. A windshield guard is optional.

Easier Service

Cat made daily maintenance more convenient with the following features:

  • Easily accessible service points
  • One-piece tilting hood with swing-out radiator
  • Sight gauges
  • Grouped grease fitting for hard-to-reach pins
  • Optional Cat Autolube System with one-button control and fault flash function to alert the operator to issues

A Rich Heritage

Caterpillar entered the wheel loader market in 1959 with the release of the No. 944, its first integrated four-wheel-drive loader powered by a 105-horsepower gas engine. Today, the company manufactures more than 25 models of wheel loaders for construction, quarry and mining, waste handling, agriculture and forestry applications.

 

 

Cat 980 GC Specs

  • Engine: Tier 4 Final Cat C13
  • Engine Power at 1,700 rpms: 420 hp
  • Static tipping load with tire deflection: 42,441 lbs
  • Maximum B-pin height: 14’ 9”
  • Dump clearance at 45° (5.5 mbucket): 10’ 5”
  • Breakout force: 47,660 lbf
  • Wheelbase: 12’ 6”
  • Operating weight: 65,610 lbs
Related Stories
Jd 544 P Tier
Wheel Loaders
Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech
Volvo's next-gen L220 joins four other new wheel loader models to be released in 2025.
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Reveals 5 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders with Loads of Features
Bobcat L235 and L285 large wheel loaders
Wheel Loaders
Bobcat Enters Large Wheel Loader Market with Four-Model Lineup
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 980 Wheel Loader Cm20250319 Acfd5 94c18
Wheel Loaders
Cat Rolls Out 980 GC: A Simple, Heavy-Duty Medium Wheel Loader
The lower-cost model offers low fuel consumption with on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets.
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All