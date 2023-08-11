LiuGong Launches its Largest Excavator, the 995F, in U.S.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 11, 2023
LiuGong 995F excavator on dirt hill digging
LiuGong's largest excavator, the 995F
LiuGong

LiuGong has brought its largest excavator, the 95-metric-ton 995F, to the U.S. market.

The excavator runs on a 608-horsepower Perkins engine and is equipped with a 7.3-cubic-yard heavy-duty rock bucket. It has a max digging depth of 23 feet 7 inches and a max digging reach of 41 feet. The boom and arm have been reinforced for additional strength. The front and rear boom plates have also been reinforced.

Controls are electro-hydraulic, and it has three operating modes: Economy, Standard and Power.

Features include auto idle; auto shutdown, which cuts off the engine when the excavator is not in use after a set time; auto boost, which can be operated manually by joystick or automatically for a 9% increase in hydraulic power when breaking through tough ground; and a boom float function designed to reduce stress when breaking rocks or grading hard surfaces.

A new side-by-side cooling system has easy-to-clean cores and a smart variable-speed fan that can run in reverse to blow out debris, the company says.

LiuGong 995F Excavator at ConExpo 2023 with bucket raisedEquipment WorldFor access and maintenance, LiuGong provided wide opening engine covers, a surrounding catwalk, large steps with handrails and anti-skid surface, as well as centralized lubrication points.

The FOPS pressurized cab gets a heated air-suspension seat, A/C vents, Bluetooth media system, cupholder, phone charger and cooler. The company says the operator has all-around visibility and comfortable, ergonomic controls.

LiuGong says it gave the 995F greater digging force, faster cycle times and greater fuel economy.

The hydraulic fluid has a 5,000-hour service life, and the hydraulic fluid filter is replaced at 1,000 hours.

LiuGong 995F Excavator on gravel pile unloadingLiuGong

Quick specs

  • Operating weight: 209,000 lbs./95 t
  • Engine: 608 gross hp Perkins Tier 4F/Stage V
  • Max dig depth: 23’7”
  • Max dig reach: 41’
  • Bucket capacity: 7.3 cu. yds.
  • Bucket digging force: 111,505 lbf.
  • Tailswing radius: 15’5”

LiuGong 995F excavator on gravel pile diggingLiuGong


