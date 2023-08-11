LiuGong has brought its largest excavator, the 95-metric-ton 995F, to the U.S. market.

The excavator runs on a 608-horsepower Perkins engine and is equipped with a 7.3-cubic-yard heavy-duty rock bucket. It has a max digging depth of 23 feet 7 inches and a max digging reach of 41 feet. The boom and arm have been reinforced for additional strength. The front and rear boom plates have also been reinforced.

Controls are electro-hydraulic, and it has three operating modes: Economy, Standard and Power.

Features include auto idle; auto shutdown, which cuts off the engine when the excavator is not in use after a set time; auto boost, which can be operated manually by joystick or automatically for a 9% increase in hydraulic power when breaking through tough ground; and a boom float function designed to reduce stress when breaking rocks or grading hard surfaces.

A new side-by-side cooling system has easy-to-clean cores and a smart variable-speed fan that can run in reverse to blow out debris, the company says.

Equipment World For access and maintenance, LiuGong provided wide opening engine covers, a surrounding catwalk, large steps with handrails and anti-skid surface, as well as centralized lubrication points.

The FOPS pressurized cab gets a heated air-suspension seat, A/C vents, Bluetooth media system, cupholder, phone charger and cooler. The company says the operator has all-around visibility and comfortable, ergonomic controls.

LiuGong says it gave the 995F greater digging force, faster cycle times and greater fuel economy.

The hydraulic fluid has a 5,000-hour service life, and the hydraulic fluid filter is replaced at 1,000 hours.

LiuGong



Quick specs

Operating weight: 209,000 lbs./95 t

Engine: 608 gross hp Perkins Tier 4F/Stage V

Max dig depth: 23’7”

Max dig reach: 41’

Bucket capacity: 7.3 cu. yds.

Bucket digging force: 111,505 lbf.

Tailswing radius: 15’5”

LiuGong





