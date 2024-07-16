Liebherr recently debuted the world's first large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine at its plant in Bischofshofen, Austria, and celebrated the opening of the first hydrogen filling station in the state of Salzburg.

In the race to decarbonize construction sites, Liebherr is betting on hydrogen for large equipment. The manufacturer recently debuted and demonstrated what it says is the world’s first prototype large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine, the L 566 H, during a media event at its plant in Bischofshofen, Austria.

During the event, Liebherr also inaugurated the first hydrogen filling station in the state of Salzburg.

This is not the manufacturer’s first foray into hydrogen-powered construction equipment. At Bauma 2022, Liebherr showcased the R 9XX H2, a crawler excavator powered by the H966 hydrogen combustion engine.

"To make progress in hydrogen research, we need to have access to hydrogen. We built this filling station to further advance our goals for decarbonizing construction machinery," says Dr.-Ing. Herbert Pfab, chief technical officer of Liebherr Bischofshofen.

Liebherr says battery-electric solutions are suitable for machines up to 15 tons, but a hydrogen reciprocating piston engine is the optimal power source for larger equipment up to 40 tons with high energy requirements.

The hydrogen engine used in the L 566 H is manufactured at Liebherr’s engine plant in Bulle, Switzerland. The high-efficiency engine releases zero greenhouse gas emissions and almost no nitrogen oxides. Another advantage, Liebherr says, is that the interfaces are comparable to those of a diesel engine - thermally and mechanically - representing “a significant step forward in the development of sustainable large-scale machinery.”

At the event, the hydrogen-powered loader worked alongside a MAN hydrogen-powered truck to showcase the technology's on-road and off-road capabilities.

While no specs were shared, the machine is based on Liebherr’s diesel-powered L 566 wheel loader. The diesel version has an operating weight of 51,700 to 58,310 pounds and a tipping load of 28,440 to 35,495 pounds. It has a maximum bucket capacity of 15.7 cubic yards.

Salzburg’s first hydrogen filling station

As part of the development of the hydrogen wheel loader, Liebherr Bischofshofen partnered with Maximator Hydrogen, a hydrogen filling station manufacturer, to open its own hydrogen filling station—the first in the state of Salzburg.

The partners are working to develop mobile filling facilities for construction sites, particularly for remote locations and machines that are not very mobile.

MPREIS is also providing guidance on green hydrogen created through wind, hydroelectric or solar energy, another important factor in providing a sustainable and climate-friendly energy source, the company says.