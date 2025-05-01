Volvo's next-gen L220 joins four other new wheel loader models to be released in 2025.

First, it was excavators. Then it was articulated dump trucks. Now, Volvo is at it again, with a complete redesign of its large wheel loaders.

The company plans to launch five next-generation loader models in 2025: the L150, L180, L200 High Lift, L220 and L260. The models range from 53,131 to 85,980 pounds and 299 to 414 horsepower. (See detailed specs at the end of this article.)

The move follows the company’s biggest redesign of its midsize and large excavators in 20 years, launched in June, and a complete redesign of its ADTs, which came out in January.

"Our launches over the past year have been quite ambitious, and that’s because we’re committed to improving and tailoring our products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says product manager Eric Yeomans.

The company gave a glimpse of the new loaders at this year’s World of Asphalt, where it unveiled the next-gen L260.

Lots of Tech

Volvo CE First up for the new wheel loaders is a variety of technology the company says will make work easier, faster and more productive:

New load-sensing hydraulics – Speeds up lifting and lowering and increases responsiveness.

Automatic bucket leveling from both dump and curl positions.

Auto Bucket Fill (optional) – automates the throttle, lift and tilt hydraulics for consistent filling of the bucket.

Smart Control – fuel-efficient engine mode that’s now activated by default when the machine turns on. Volvo says it lowers fuel consumption by up to 4% without compromising productivity.

Load Assist – provides on-board weighing, operator coaching and tire-pressure monitoring. A new load ticket function is now available to streamline invoicing.

“More Torque, Faster Acceleration, Smoother Operation”

Volvo CE The loaders run on Volvo’s D13J engine, which the company says is synchronized to the Volvo transmission and axles for increased stability and efficiency.

They get increased torque output for better performance at low speeds, as well as reduced gear-step intervals for faster acceleration and smoother operation, the company says.

The loaders are equipped with Volvo OptiShift, a system designed to reduce fuel consumption while increasing loading cycles and operator comfort. The system includes Volvo’s Reverse by Braking, which delivers smooth, automatic deceleration by using the standard service brake instead of the torque converter when operators switch between reverse and forward in short-cycle loading, the company says.

The L220 and L260 get automatic traction control.

“Volvo torque parallel linkage delivers high breakout torque and parallel movement throughout the lifting range,” the company adds. “The linkage offers stability during loading and carrying and enables easy filling of buckets. For long lasting performance, the lifting arm has double sealing on each of the pins.”

For the environmentally conscious owner, the loaders can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel for lower carbon emissions.

What’s in the Cab?

Volvo CE Volvo says it refreshed the cab for comfort and convenience.

The Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen is now 12.8 inches, 20% larger, and can display up to four widgets at a time. Operators can use it to manage camera settings and climate control and view machine status, among other information. It shows a high-definition rearview camera.

Owners who choose Volvo Smart View will get a 360-degree view of the loader’s surroundings on Co-Pilot. Volvo is also offering an updated collision-mitigation system that alerts operators to obstacles when in reverse at speeds as low as 0.3 mph.

The instrument cluster is now placed in front of the steering wheel. And the cab has more storage options, new cupholders, armrests and USB ports. It also has additional space for phone or accessories and offers hands-free phone and Bluetooth connectivity.

Customers can choose various seat options, including one with heating and cooling. An optional Comfort Drive Control is designed to reduce fatigue by enabling the operator to steer with a single ergonomic lever.

For Service

When it comes to maintenance, Volvo added some features to make life easier for technicians:

Cab tilt of 30, 60 or 70 degrees for access.

Automatic work light under the grill.

New service platform and harness anchor points.

Brake wear indicators on the wheels.

Battery disconnect switch with lockout-tagout functionality.

Connected Map and Performance Indicator – for managing mixed-fleet jobsites.

Optional ActiveCare Direct telematics – provides 24/7 monitoring and insights.

Quick Specs

Volvo CE released the following spec chart for the new wheel loaders: