JLG parent company Oshkosh Corporation acquired Ausa in September 2024 and has recently launched a rebranding of the compact equipment manufacturer’s North American lineup of compact dumpers and rough-terrain forklifts.

The new JLG Ausa-branded lineup made its debut at World of Concrete this month and will be shown at the ARA Show and ConExpo 2026.

“In 2026, JLG will begin transitioning existing Ausa models in North America with updated decaling and nomenclature to reflect modern brand standards and imperial specifications,” says Mirco Negri, senior product manager, JLG. Ausa is based in Spain and used the metric system in its nomenclature here.

New Model Names for Articulated Wheeled Dumpers

Along with a new logo and decals, JLG lists the following model name changes for Ausa articulated wheeled dumpers for North America.

The model numbers now coincide with the dumpers’ payloads in pounds, instead of kilograms, and are shorter:

JLG Ausa ED33 electric dumper — Formerly Ausa D151AEG, the 3,300-pound-capacity model is designed to support all-terrain performance with minimal noise and emissions. It features electronically controlled lithium-ion battery packs with extended operating ranges that don’t require frequent recharging, according to JLG.

JLG Ausa D33H and D33 articulated dumpers — Formerly Ausa D151AHA and Ausa D151AHG, respectively, the 3,300-pound capacity models, as with all the articulated dumpers, feature permanent four-wheel drive for narrow terrain and steep slopes. They are designed for municipal works, landscaping projects, small demolitions.

JLG Ausa D44, D66, D77 and D99 articulated dumpers — These models range in payload from 4,400 to 9,900 pounds and are designed for major earthworks and concrete distribution applications in urban environments or in private residential areas, the company says. The models were formerly Ausa D201AHG, Ausa D301AHG, Ausa D350AHG and Ausa D450AHG, respectively.

JLG USA D132P, D132 and D220P — These models range in payload from 13,200 to 22,000 pounds and are designed for large-scale earthworks, like golf course construction and restoration projects, urban construction sites and open spaces. The models were formerly Ausa D601APG, Ausa D601AHG and Ausa D1001APG, respectively.

New Model Names for Reversible Wheeled Dumpers

The reversible wheeled dumper lineup features cabs that rotate 180 degrees for operating with the bed either in front or behind the operator for increased visibility and situational awareness.

The renamed models for North America:

JLG Ausa DR132 — Formerly Ausa DR601AHG, it has a 13,200-pound payload.

JLG Ausa DR220 — Formerly Ausa DR1001AHG, it has a 22,000-pound payload.

New Model Names for Rough-Terrain Forklifts

The JLG Ausa rough-terrain forklifts are designed to support material handling in off-road conditions for construction, agriculture and municipal operations.

The new model names: