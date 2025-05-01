Ausa Rolls Out First Electric Rough-Terrain Forklift, New Reversible Dumper

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 1, 2025
Ausa Dr602ahg C151e 1647 Desk 1200 Auto
Ausa

Ausa highlighted three new products at the recent Bauma trade show: its first electric rough-terrain forklift, the C151E, alongside a combustion-engine version of the model, the C151H, and a new 6-metric-ton reversible drive dumper, the DR602AHG.

The company now has electric offerings in each of its product lines. Models include the D101AEA, D101AEA Compact and D151AEG dumpers and the T164E telehandler.

C151E Electric Rough-Terrain Forklift

The 1.5-metric-ton C151E has a 3,000-pound load capacity and a maximum lift height of 13.1 feet.

With an electric power of 19.6 kW, its performance is electronically managed to provide smooth operation and performance, comparable to combustion models, with the added benefit of being able to work in low-emission and noise-restricted environments.

Equipped with a battery of up to 18.6 kWh, it provides the necessary range to complete “one intense shift.” Ausa recommends using an additional battery for a longer range in temperatures below 32°F.

The standard open cab operator’s station features an ergonomic seat with an operator presence sensor and seat belt fasten sensor, an LED rotating beacon, rearview mirrors and a white noise acoustic warning for the reverse gear for added safety. Hill-start assist helps prevent rollback when stopped on an incline.  

C151E Specs

  • Load Capacity: 3,000 pounds
  • Empty Weight: 6,040 pounds
  • Transmission: Electric
  • Maximum Lift: 13.1 feet
  • Battery Type: Lithium-ion
  • Peak Power: 26 horsepower
  • Gross Capacity: 15.5 kWh
  • System Voltage: 48V
  • Range: One intense shift
  • Charger: Integrated
  • Charging Time 20-80%: 3 hours 15 minutes (230 V) | 1 hour (400 V)
  • Maximum Speed: 10 mph

C151H Rough-Terrain Forklift

Alongside the electric version, AUSA has introduced the C151H, powered by a 24.8-horsepower Kubota D1105 diesel engine.

It is available in four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive versions. The front-wheel drive version has a tight turning radius of 106 inches, while the four-wheel drive has a radius of 133 inches. On-demand 4WD FullGrip traction allows the C151H to tackle slopes of up to 33%.

C151E Specs

  • Load Capacity: 3,000 pounds
  • Empty Weight: 6,060 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic
  • Maximum Lift: 13.1 feet
  • Engine: Kubota D1105
  • Power: 24.8 horsepower
  • Maximum Speed: 9.3 mph

Next-Generation DR602AHG Reversible Dumper

The DR602AHG, the evolution of Ausa’s DR601AHG reversible dumper, features an improved operator’s station and easier maintenance accessibility.

The redesigned driver’s area features more space and an integrated suspension seat with a seatbelt sensor and operator presence sensor. The seat, steering wheel and controls can be rotated 180 degrees, allowing the operator to always face forward while maneuvering the dumper. The DR602AHG has a 13,200-pound load capacity and swivel skip.

A new large hood improves access to the engine and maintenance components. Key elements such as air, liquid and fuel filters, the radiator, and fluid tanks have been positioned to simplify servicing tasks.

Rear folding ROPS, an LED rotating beacon, acoustic warning for the reverse gear, emergency stop, anti-vandal security system and full visibility camera on the skip side come standard.

According to an Ausa representative, the rough terrain forklifts and the reversible dumper will be introduced in North America in the future. 

Oshkosh Corporation, parent company of JLG, acquired Ausa in September 2024. A recently completed systems integration will now allow Ausa equipment owners in North America to source parts for Ausa wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and compact telehandlers through the JLG Online Express eCommerce platform.

DR602AHG Specs

  • Load Capacity: 13,200 pounds
  • Chassis: Articulated
  • Water Skip Capacity: 2.18 cubic yards
  • Level Skip Capacity: 3.21 cubic yards
  • Heaped Skip Capacity: 4.12 cubic yards
  • Empty Weight: 9,310 pounds
  • Engine: Duetz TD2.9 L4
  • Power: 74.3 horsepower
  • Maximum Speed: 15.5 mph
  • Maximum Gradient: 49%
