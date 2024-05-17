Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Telehandler Supplier AUSA

The Spain-based manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers has produced the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler since 2020.

Oshkosh Corporation has reached a new agreement to acquire AUSA, a Spain-based manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers.

AUSA will join JLG and Hinowa in the corporation’s access segment. AUSA has produced the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler since 2020. Oshkosh acquired Hinowa, an Italian-based manufacturer of track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages, in 2022.

“AUSA’s history of producing high-quality, purpose-built equipment aligns with our 'innovate, serve, advance.' strategy, allowing us to broaden our product offerings in both current and adjacent markets,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation’s president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to welcoming the AUSA team into the Oshkosh family.”

AUSA’s complementary product portfolio will enhance the JLG line of telehandlers, as well as Hinowa tracked dumpers and forklifts expand market reach for the access segment, the company says.

“We are excited to join forces with a proven partner like AUSA,” said Mahesh Narang, executive vice president, Oshkosh Corporation, and president, Access. “Combining our advanced technology capabilities and robust training, support and service infrastructures will allow us to better serve customers and enable targeted growth.”

“We constantly pursue excellence in our products, services and business,” said Ramon Carbonell, AUSA’s chief executive officer. “A deeper relationship with Oshkosh will expand the reach of our products, which is an objective our companies share.”

AUSA was founded in 1956 in Barcelona, Spain, and today has annual sales of 132 million euros, nearly 350 team members and 600 dealers.

The transaction is expected to close within 90 days.