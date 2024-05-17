Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Telehandler Supplier AUSA

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 17, 2024
Ausa headquarters building with equipment parked outside
The Spain-based manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers has produced the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler since 2020.
Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation has reached a new agreement to acquire AUSA, a Spain-based manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers.

AUSA will join JLG and Hinowa in the corporation’s access segment. AUSA has produced the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler since 2020. Oshkosh acquired Hinowa, an Italian-based manufacturer of track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages, in 2022.

“AUSA’s history of producing high-quality, purpose-built equipment aligns with our 'innovate, serve, advance.' strategy, allowing us to broaden our product offerings in both current and adjacent markets,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation’s president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to welcoming the AUSA team into the Oshkosh family.”

AUSA’s complementary product portfolio will enhance the JLG line of telehandlers, as well as Hinowa tracked dumpers and forklifts expand market reach for the access segment, the company says.

“We are excited to join forces with a proven partner like AUSA,” said Mahesh Narang, executive vice president, Oshkosh Corporation, and president, Access. “Combining our advanced technology capabilities and robust training, support and service infrastructures will allow us to better serve customers and enable targeted growth.”

“We constantly pursue excellence in our products, services and business,” said Ramon Carbonell, AUSA’s chief executive officer. “A deeper relationship with Oshkosh will expand the reach of our products, which is an objective our companies share.”

AUSA was founded in 1956 in Barcelona, Spain, and today has annual sales of 132 million euros, nearly 350 team members and 600 dealers.

The transaction is expected to close within 90 days.

Related Stories
Nagano and Tadano's lineup of aerial work platforms
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tadano to Acquire Japanese Crawler Aerial Platform Manufacturer Nagano
Concept photo of charging solution for mini excavator
Mergers & Acquisitions
Komatsu Acquiring American Battery Solutions to Advance Electrification Options
Volvo flags
Mergers & Acquisitions
Volvo to Acquire Battery Manufacturer Proterra
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
volvo compact wheel loaders filling bucket from dirt pile
Compact equipment
Volvo Launches Next-Gen L30, L35 Compact Wheel Loaders
The new CWLs are designed for faster work, increased maneuverability and better visibility, among other new features.
Case CE 651G Wheel Loader.
Wheel Loaders
Case CE Expands Wheel Loader Range with New 651G
Bobcat S770 with a breaker attachment
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2024
Cat 150 motor grader scraping snow on road at night
Graders/Scrapers
Motor Graders Getting Easier to Operate, More Versatile
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All