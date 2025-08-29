Avant Tecno has revamped its smallest diesel compact wheel loader, the 423, with an even narrower frame, a more comfortable cab and easier maintenance accessibility.

The 423 has a 1,102-pound lifting capacity and a 9-foot lift height, making it ideal for a variety of groundcare, agriculture, landscaping, earthmoving, lifting and handling applications. The turning radius is less than 6.5 feet for maneuverability in tight spaces.

What’s New?

With the redesign, Avant narrowed the front frame, taking it down to 36 inches at its narrowest, when equipped with the 5.70-12 tire size.

Despite the smaller frame size, Avant was able to add more leg room to the operator’s station, allowing for a more comfortable experience and easier entry and exit. The redesigned multifunction display provides operators with all key machine metrics, including engine hours, at a glance.

New front covers, like those on larger Avant models, feature a quick-release lock. The fuse box has also been placed under the front panel for easier maintenance access.

Avant also made it easier to retrofit electrical options, such as the road light kit or Opticontrol attachment control system, to the new main wire harness.

What's Still Standard on the Avant 400 Series Loader?

The 423 continues to be powered by a 22-horsepower Kubota diesel engine, which produces enough power for both drive and auxiliary hydraulics, the company says.

The 400 Series machine has sufficient power for most of Avant’s 200+ attachments. Changing the attachment is fast and easy thanks to the quick-attach system and hydraulic multi-connector.

The telescopic boom makes it possible to have a compact machine with good reach and lift capacity. The articulated design, with the driver seated on the front chassis, offers clear views to the attachment and a low center of gravity for added stability. The rigid articulation joint further enhances stability and improves traction. The 423 is easily transportable with a pickup truck and trailer.

All Avant loaders are equipped with an open ROPS/FOPS-certified cab as standard. Optional enclosed cabs (L, LX, DLX, GT) also comply with the ROPS/FOPS standards.

Avant 423 Specs