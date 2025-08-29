Avant’s Revamped 423 Loader: Smaller Frame, Bigger Comfort

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 29, 2025
Avant 423
Avant Tecno

Avant Tecno has revamped its smallest diesel compact wheel loader, the 423, with an even narrower frame, a more comfortable cab and easier maintenance accessibility.

The 423 has a 1,102-pound lifting capacity and a 9-foot lift height, making it ideal for a variety of groundcare, agriculture, landscaping, earthmoving, lifting and handling applications. The turning radius is less than 6.5 feet for maneuverability in tight spaces.

What’s New?

With the redesign, Avant narrowed the front frame, taking it down to 36 inches at its narrowest, when equipped with the 5.70-12 tire size.

Despite the smaller frame size, Avant was able to add more leg room to the operator’s station, allowing for a more comfortable experience and easier entry and exit. The redesigned multifunction display provides operators with all key machine metrics, including engine hours, at a glance.

New front covers, like those on larger Avant models, feature a quick-release lock. The fuse box has also been placed under the front panel for easier maintenance access.

Avant also made it easier to retrofit electrical options, such as the road light kit or Opticontrol attachment control system, to the new main wire harness.

What's Still Standard on the Avant 400 Series Loader?

The 423 continues to be powered by a 22-horsepower Kubota diesel engine, which produces enough power for both drive and auxiliary hydraulics, the company says.

The 400 Series machine has sufficient power for most of Avant’s 200+ attachments. Changing the attachment is fast and easy thanks to the quick-attach system and hydraulic multi-connector.

The telescopic boom makes it possible to have a compact machine with good reach and lift capacity. The articulated design, with the driver seated on the front chassis, offers clear views to the attachment and a low center of gravity for added stability. The rigid articulation joint further enhances stability and improves traction. The 423 is easily transportable with a pickup truck and trailer.

All Avant loaders are equipped with an open ROPS/FOPS-certified cab as standard. Optional enclosed cabs (L, LX, DLX, GT) also comply with the ROPS/FOPS standards.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires

[Your Next Read: What’s New with Small Articulated Loaders? Buyer’s Guide 2025]

Avant 423 Specs

  • Length: 7 ft 2 in
  • Width (23x8.50-12 wheels): 3 ft 5 in
  • Height: 6 ft 6 in
  • Weight : 2,270–2,380 lb
  • Max. speed: 7.5 mph
  • Aux. hydraulics oil flow/pressure: 9 gpm @ 2,683 psi
  • Turning radius inside/outside: 2 ft 11 in / 6 ft 6 in
  • Max. lifting height (with telescopic boom): 9 ft
  • Tipping load: 1,210 lbs
  • Engine make and type: Kubota D902 Stage V
  • Engine output: 22 hp
  • Maximum Torque: 41 ft-lb @ 2,600 rpm
  • Fuel: Diesel
Related Stories
SharpGrade's new G73 Grader Blade for compact track loaders and small articulated loaders has a retractable wheel to let down the blade, which has a width of 45.5 inches with hydraulic side wings closed and 73 inches with wings open.
Compact equipment attachments
SharpGrade Intros G73 Grader Blade for Compact Track Loaders, SALs
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X
Pickups
2026 Nissan Frontier Revealed: 4 Trims, 2 Cabs, 2 Beds, Lots for Off-Road
The new midsize pickup, set to hit dealers starting at $32,150, offers a load of off-road features, including a new Roush Performance package.
Komatsu Wa45
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Komatsu's New WA485-11 Wheel Loader
New Holland E42 D
Compact Excavators
New Holland Unveils Its First In-House Designed and Built Mini Excavators
JCB's 400T compact track loader (above) and 4TS Teleskid get 109 horsepower and up to 41 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running powerful attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader: The 4TS and 400T
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All