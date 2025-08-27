Loftness Debuts Auxiliary Hydraulic Cooler for Kubota SVL97-3 CTL

Kubota Cool Flow
Loftness

Loftness Specialized Equipment has introduced an auxiliary hydraulic cooler, offering up to 150,000 BTUs per hour, for the new Kubota SVL97-3 compact track loader.

The Cool Flow permanently attaches to the roof of the SVL97-3 with a custom mount designed for the machine, reducing attachment vibrations. It can be used across all attachments, with no extra wires or steps required, to increase machine performance and reduce heat-related downtime. The low-profile design minimizes the risk of hitting overhead obstructions.

It has two 14-inch-diameter fans, which are automatically controlled by a thermostat. The Cool Flow is engineered to allow full hydraulic flow to attachments from either direction, providing flexibility to use with multiple attachment styles. The design also protects the cooler if an operator accidentally reverses hoses or if a coupler becomes detached.

It is constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame for durability in demanding conditions. The bottom screen slides out, and the heavy-duty top protective screen can be easily removed for simplified maintenance and debris cleanout.

“Dealers are finally starting to receive the highly anticipated SVL97-3, and we’re prepared with the industry’s first auxiliary hydraulic cooler to be compatible with it,” said Shannon McComas, vice president, sales and marketing of Loftness Specialized Equipment. “The Cool Flow is an excellent accessory to protect your track loader investment against heat-related damage and help maximize performance in the toughest operating conditions.”

Loftness Twin-Fan Cool Flow Quick Specs

  • Flow Capacity: 38-60 gpm
  • Core Construction: Aluminum Brazed
  • Cooling Fan Size: 14-inch diameter (2)
  • Cooling Capacity: 150,000 BTU/hour
  • Width: 33.75 inches
  • Length: 44 inches
  • Height: 13.79 inches
  • Weight: 315 pounds

 

