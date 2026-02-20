The BOMAG CR820T paver, seen here, is just one of seven new machines Fayat Group will have on display at ConExpo 2026.

Fayat Group — parent company to equipment brands ADM, BOMAG, Dynapac, Ermont, LeeBoy, Marini and Mecalac — has big plans for ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, including a display of almost 60 machines.

Billed as a unified vision of road construction, maintenance and rehabilitation, Fayat Group will show 58 of its subsidiaries' latest machines and technology, including four “groundbreaking innovations.”

The following companies will display:

24 products from BOMAG

16 products from Dynapac

3 products from Mecalac

12 products from LeeBoy

3 products from ADM

Here’s a look at seven new machines at the Fayat booth:

BOMAG CR820T Series 2 Asphalt Paver

The 8-foot BOMAG CR820T features a new Versa 16 front-mount screed with paving widths from 8 to 15.5 feet.

An advanced human-machine interface with grouped functions across panels improves usability and efficiency.

Each operator station offers a 7-inch multi-function color display and improves visibility with a sloped engine hood design.

Dynapac CC7000 VI Asphalt Roller

Dynapac will officially re-enter the 16-ton asphalt roller segment with the new heaviest roller in its portfolio: the CC7000 VI.

Aimed at large-scale projects, the CC7000 VI weighs more than 32,000 pounds and features newly engineered drums modeled after the CC722 and CC7200 rollers.

The CC7000 VI will be outfitted with Dynapac’s Seismic Asphalt tech, which adjusts vibration frequency to match material stiffness.

Dynapac CP28 Pneumatic Tire Roller

Dynapac

First announced at World of Asphalt 2025, the Dynapac CP28 pneumatic tire roller will be on display at ConExpo 2026. Designed to deliver high-quality finishing performance on asphalt, gravel, sand and granular and semi-cohesive soils, the CP28 combines adjustable tire pressure and tire overlap to deliver uniform compaction.

Buyers can choose between symmetric or asymmetric cab options. The CP28 also comes with the Air-on-the-Run system that enables full tire inflation in 12 minutes.

LeeBoy HB4T Hot Box

LeeBoy

Fresh off its acquisition by Fayat Group, LeeBoy will show its recently released high-capacity material management solution HB4T, aimed at improving efficiency, safety and sustainability in asphalt patching and repair. The product helps operators maintain material temperature over extended periods, reduce asphalt waste and ensure consistent quality, the company says.

LeeBoy PR900 Asphalt Distributor

LeeBoy

Another product debut from LeeBoy at this year’s ConExpo, the PR900 asphalt distributor is aimed at delivering accurate and uniform binder application. The company says it simplifies operation with intuitive controls and a reliable spray system, while also reducing setup time and material waste.

LeeBoy NB15 Broom

LeeBoy

A third new product from LeeBoy is the NB15 broom, which offers enhanced agility with a three-wheel setup, as well as stability and operator control, the company says.

ADM EX 300 Asphalt Plant

ADM

The latest addition to the ADM EX series of continuous-mix asphalt plants, the EX 300, will be on-site at ConExpo 2026, allowing attendees an up-close look at the 300-tons-per-hour machine. The EX 300 offers single-drum counterflow tech with separate drying and mixing zones, as well as support for up to 50% reclaimed asphalt pavement.

Contractors will be able to purchase the EX 300 in portable, relocatable, and stationary configurations.