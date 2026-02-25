Takeuchi will debut a new excavator and two concept machines at ConExpo 2026, in addition to hosting live presentations, a milestone celebration and its existing lineup of compact equipment and attachments.
The all-new TB3150R compact excavator will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Takeuchi’s booth, located at #W43721 in West Hall. Takeuchi says the new machine marks “the next step in the company’s equipment evolution,” featuring enhanced performance, durability and operator-focused design.
Two new concept machines will also be revealed and remain on display in the booth following the introduction, offering attendees a look at how customer input, technology and evolving jobsite demands are influencing design.
To celebrate 40 years of compact track loader innovation, Takeuchi will also display its original TL10 compact track loader model. The TL10 was developed under the leadership of founder Akio Takeuchi in 1986, marking the introduction of today’s compact track loader category.
Takeuchi Live Presentations
Takeuchi will host “Takeuchi Live,” a series of 10- to 15-minute presentations held on a dedicated stage at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Each session will feature dynamic presenters and real-world jobsite stories highlighting the machines on display. Sessions include:
- “Inside the Future of Takeuchi,” 10 a.m., Tuesday-Friday: Explore Takeuchi’s history of innovation and its approach to next-generation machine development, including a growing focus on green solutions. See new remote operation technologies being integrated into the TB20e electric excavator and get a first look at Takeuchi’s next generation of compact equipment with the reveal of two new concept machines on Tuesday, March 3.
- “Real Jobs, Real Toughness,” 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday: Meet social media personalities and Takeuchi brand ambassadors Cody Archie of Bar 7 Ranch and Brandon Johnson of Elite Earthworks. Presented in an interview-style format with audience Q&A, Cody and Brandon will share how they use Takeuchi machines in two very different environments, offering operator-driven look at how Takeuchi machines perform in the field.
- “The Mark of Toughness: From Japan to Your Jobsite,” 3 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: Learn how Takeuchi’s heritage connects to its modern lineup. This session will highlight company milestones such as the TL10 compact track loader and FR Series full-rotation excavators, as well as a close-up look at the new TB3150R compact excavator.