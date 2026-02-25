Takeuchi to Highlight New Excavator, Concept Machines at ConExpo 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 25, 2026
Updated Feb 26, 2026
Takeuchi26 Front Low
Takeuchi

Takeuchi will debut a new excavator and two concept machines at ConExpo 2026, in addition to hosting live presentations, a milestone celebration and its existing lineup of compact equipment and attachments.

Takeuchi's all-new TB3150R compact excavator, debuting at ConExpo 2026.Takeuchi's all-new TB3150R compact excavator, debuting at ConExpo 2026.TakeuchiThe all-new TB3150R compact excavator will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Takeuchi’s booth, located at #W43721 in West Hall. Takeuchi says the new machine marks “the next step in the company’s equipment evolution,” featuring enhanced performance, durability and operator-focused design.

Two new concept machines will also be revealed and remain on display in the booth following the introduction, offering attendees a look at how customer input, technology and evolving jobsite demands are influencing design.

Tl10 Side 1TakeuchiTo celebrate 40 years of compact track loader innovation, Takeuchi will also display its original TL10 compact track loader model. The TL10 was developed under the leadership of founder Akio Takeuchi in 1986, marking the introduction of today’s compact track loader category.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

Takeuchi Live Presentations

Takeuchi will host “Takeuchi Live,” a series of 10- to 15-minute presentations held on a dedicated stage at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Each session will feature dynamic presenters and real-world jobsite stories highlighting the machines on display. Sessions include:

  • “Inside the Future of Takeuchi,” 10 a.m., Tuesday-Friday: Explore Takeuchi’s history of innovation and its approach to next-generation machine development, including a growing focus on green solutions. See new remote operation technologies being integrated into the TB20e electric excavator and get a first look at Takeuchi’s next generation of compact equipment with the reveal of two new concept machines on Tuesday, March 3.  
  • “Real Jobs, Real Toughness,” 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday: Meet social media personalities and Takeuchi brand ambassadors Cody Archie of Bar 7 Ranch and Brandon Johnson of Elite Earthworks. Presented in an interview-style format with audience Q&A, Cody and Brandon will share how they use Takeuchi machines in two very different environments, offering operator-driven look at how Takeuchi machines perform in the field.
  • “The Mark of Toughness: From Japan to Your Jobsite,” 3 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: Learn how Takeuchi’s heritage connects to its modern lineup. This session will highlight company milestones such as the TL10 compact track loader and FR Series full-rotation excavators, as well as a close-up look at the new TB3150R compact excavator.

 

Related Stories
Conexpo Conagg Insider Guide
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Iron Insider: Everything Coming to ConExpo 2026 & How to Make the Most of It
A rendering of Bobcat's booth at ConExpo 2026
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Bobcat to Roll Out RogueX3, New Equipment, AI Tech at ConExpo 2026
The BOMAG CR820T paver, seen here, is just one of seven new machines Fayat Group will have on display at ConExpo 2026.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Fayat to Display New Machines from BOMAG, LeeBoy, Dynapac, Mecalac at ConExpo 2026
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Bobcat Ai Thumb jpg
Technology
Watch Bobcat’s New In-Cab AI — Operator's Voice is Its Command
Operators simply push a joystick button, speak a command, and the machine responds — all without moving their hands.
Conexpo Conagg Insider Guide
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Iron Insider: Everything Coming to ConExpo 2026 & How to Make the Most of It
Cat 308cr Thumbnail
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: What's New on Caterpillar's Fixed-Boom 308CR Mini Excavator?
Cat Ai Thumbnail
Technology
“Hey, Cat” — Watch Caterpillar’s In-Cab AI Voice Assistant Help Operator
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All