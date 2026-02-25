Takeuchi will debut a new excavator and two concept machines at ConExpo 2026, in addition to hosting live presentations, a milestone celebration and its existing lineup of compact equipment and attachments.

Takeuchi The all-new TB3150R compact excavator will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Takeuchi’s booth, located at #W43721 in West Hall. Takeuchi says the new machine marks “the next step in the company’s equipment evolution,” featuring enhanced performance, durability and operator-focused design.

Two new concept machines will also be revealed and remain on display in the booth following the introduction, offering attendees a look at how customer input, technology and evolving jobsite demands are influencing design.

Takeuchi To celebrate 40 years of compact track loader innovation, Takeuchi will also display its original TL10 compact track loader model. The TL10 was developed under the leadership of founder Akio Takeuchi in 1986, marking the introduction of today’s compact track loader category.

Takeuchi Live Presentations

Takeuchi will host “Takeuchi Live,” a series of 10- to 15-minute presentations held on a dedicated stage at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Each session will feature dynamic presenters and real-world jobsite stories highlighting the machines on display. Sessions include: