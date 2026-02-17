Hitachi to Launch New Excavators, Wheel Loaders — and New Name — at ConExpo

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 17, 2026
A rendering of Hitachi Construction Machinery's 30,000-square-foot ConExpo booth (#F19012) in the Festival Grounds at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas

Hitachi Construction Machinery is set to debut two next-generation wheel loaders, two new excavators — and the company’s new name — at ConExpo 2026.

Hitachi revealed in October that it plans to change its name to Landcros in 2027 and rebrand all its products, parts and dealers globally as such. ConExpo will provide a sneak peek at the company’s future under Landcros, Hitachi says.

“This is going to be our first public instance where we can showcase this transition and really kick off the next year for how we can showcase to the market, specifically in the Americas but also globally,” said Gabe Weiss, Hitachi senior director of marketing, during a recent virtual press event. “… We want to show them really what that means for Hitachi and where we're looking to go.”

2 New Wheel Loaders, 2 New Excavators

The company will also roll out the following new machines at the show March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center:

  • ZW120-7 — The next generation of its 19,100-pound wheel loader.
  • ZW140-7 — The next generation of its 25,760-pound wheel loader.
  • ZX500LCK — A new high-reach demolition excavator.
  • ZX890 — A new excavator configured for mass excavation.

Over 20 Machines on Display

Other highlights for the company’s 30,000-square-foot booth (#F19012) in the Festival Grounds:

  • Over 20 machines on display.
  • Over 15 attachment types.
  • Live technology demos.
  • A new machine guidance system.
  • Landcros Connect fleet management system.
  • Autonomous mining solutions.

The company will also display new technologies it has developed with the winners of its 2024 startup-companies challenge. The winners — Sodex Innovations, Teleo, and Veristart Technologies — have worked with Hitachi on such technologies as autonomous construction equipment, theft prevention of equipment and equipping construction machines with automated surveying lasers and sensors.

 

