Paul Hense oversaw Dynapac's business during his time at its former parent company, Atlas Copco.

Long-time equipment manufacturing executive Paul Hense has been named president of Fayat Group’s road equipment division, where he will lead the BOMAG and Dynapac brands.

Hense previously served as Dynapac’s president for seven years, as well as a vice president of Fayat Group’s road equipment division.

His arrived at Fayat Group in 2017 when it acquired Dynapac from Atlas Copco. Hense had been at Atlas Copco since 2002 as a general manager in Germany, the U.S. and China before becoming president of Atlas Copco’s road construction division – which then included Dynapac – in 2015.

Hense replaces Jörg Unger, who spent eight years at the head of Fayat Group’s road equipment division after nearly 13 years as the president of BOMAG. Unger has transitioned to a part-time role as an adviser to Fayat Group’s road equipment division.

Hense takes the reins at a time of expansion and reorganization at Fayat Group. Just this year, the company acquired two companies:

Mecalac Group, a France-based OEM that manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compactors for urban jobsites. Mecalac entered the North American market in 2017.

LeeBoy, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of asphalt pavers, motor graders, plate compactors, rollers and road wideners, purchased for roughly $290 million. LeeBoy re-entered the compaction equipment market with the launch of its SR48 single-drum soil roller, BR36 vibratory asphalt roller and BR48 asphalt roller in October 2024.

Fayat Group’s North American Dynapac business also got a new president in May: former BOMAG CFO Yann Monnet. Monnet spent the last 10 years at BOMAG Americas as vice president chief financial officer and prior to that about 17 years at France-based multinational automotive and aerospace manufacturer Hutchinson.