Fayat Group Names Industry Veteran Paul Hense as Road Equipment President

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 20, 2025
Paul Hense oversaw Dynapac's business during his time at its former parent company, Atlas Copco.
Paul Hense oversaw Dynapac's business during his time at its former parent company, Atlas Copco.

Long-time equipment manufacturing executive Paul Hense has been named president of Fayat Group’s road equipment division, where he will lead the BOMAG and Dynapac brands.

Hense previously served as Dynapac’s president for seven years, as well as a vice president of Fayat Group’s road equipment division.

His arrived at Fayat Group in 2017 when it acquired Dynapac from Atlas Copco. Hense had been at Atlas Copco since 2002 as a general manager in Germany, the U.S. and China before becoming president of Atlas Copco’s road construction division – which then included Dynapac – in 2015.

Hense replaces Jörg Unger, who spent eight years at the head of Fayat Group’s road equipment division after nearly 13 years as the president of BOMAG. Unger has transitioned to a part-time role as an adviser to Fayat Group’s road equipment division.

Hense takes the reins at a time of expansion and reorganization at Fayat Group. Just this year, the company acquired two companies:

  • Mecalac Group, a France-based OEM that manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compactors for urban jobsites. Mecalac entered the North American market in 2017.
  • LeeBoy, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of asphalt pavers, motor graders, plate compactors, rollers and road wideners, purchased for roughly $290 million. LeeBoy re-entered the compaction equipment market with the launch of its SR48 single-drum soil roller, BR36 vibratory asphalt roller and BR48 asphalt roller in October 2024.

Fayat Group’s North American Dynapac business also got a new president in May: former BOMAG CFO Yann Monnet. Monnet spent the last 10 years at BOMAG Americas as vice president chief financial officer and prior to that about 17 years at France-based multinational automotive and aerospace manufacturer Hutchinson.

Related Stories
Anthony Fassino, group president of Caterpillar Construction Industries, speaking at an American Road & Transportation Builders Association event.
Roadbuilding
ARTBA Taps Caterpillar Construction Equipment Leader as New Chairman
Band T Thumb
Contractor of the Year
How This Illinois Contractor Turned Unwanted Jobs into a $14M Business
Crescent Constructors' McKinney Transfer Lift Station project.
Business
Zachry to Buy Water-Sewer Infrastructure Contractor Crescent Constructors
DBEs will now be required to prove their socially disadvantaged status to qualify for USDOT's DBE program.
Regulations
USDOT Overhauls DBE Program, Calling it “Discriminatory, Unconstitutional”
Top Stories
The new L35 is the largest small articulated loader in Bobcat's lineup, featuring a telescopic arm that extends more than 9 feet high.
Compact equipment
Bobcat’s New L35 Small Articulated Loader Brings Big Power to Small Package
The L35 delivers more than double the horsepower, twice the travel speed and 538 pounds more operating capacity than Bobcat's earlier SALs.
Next Gen Cat 140 Motor Grader
The Dirt
The Top-Selling Motor Grader Gets Redesigned: Cat’s Next-Gen 140
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
HD Hyundai Debuts Its Largest Compact Track Loader: the HT38
The Link-Belt 145 X4S can be fitted with either an 8-foot or nearly 10-foot boom arm.
Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils Smallest X4S Excavator with Improved Engine, Hydraulics
Cat 303 Mini M20210601 180b6 91b45
Compact Excavators
Cat 303.5 CR Mini Excavator Gets Speed and Productivity Boost
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All