Skyjack's new SJ6940 RT compact rough-terrain scissor lift

Skyjack has revealed its tallest compact rough-terrain scissor lift, the SJ6940 RT, at 46 feet high.

The new scissor lift has a capacity of 800 pounds for its platform, which is 14 feet 10 inches long with an extended rollout deck.

The SJ6940 RT features an oscillating front steer axle for handling tough terrain. Auto-leveling outriggers are an option for added stability when working.

Other features on the SJ6940 RT include:

4-wheel driveline with wheel motors.

Torque hubs.

35% gradeability rating.

Single-cylinder design to reduce leak points and simplify maintenance.

Intelligent adaptive drive system.

Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel compatible.

The SJ6940 RT will be on display March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026 at Skyjack’s booth F42054 at the Festival Grounds.

Skyjack SJ6940 RT Scissor Lift Specs