JLG Launches New 25.5-Foot-High Micro Scissor Lift for Indoors, Outdoors

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 19, 2026
JLG's new ES2632M micro scissor lift
JLG's new ES2632M micro scissor lift
JLG

JLG has expanded its lineup of “micro-sized scissor lifts” with its new 25.5-foot-high ES2632M.

The new scissor lift has a 600-pound platform capacity and a 32-inch width for maneuvering in tight spaces and on confined jobsites.

The lift also gets QuikFold rails that fold down to pass through standard doorways. Customers can add an optional integrated mid-rail deck for an extra 19.5 inches of platform height.

Other features on the ES2632M, according to JLG:

  • Zero-turning-radius design.
  • Standard leak-containment system.
  • JLG technologies Progressive Elevated Drive, Variable Tilt and ClearSky Smart Fleet.

The lift’s launch marks 50 years of JLG scissor lift production.

“From the development of our earliest boom lift models to today, JLG has consistently pushed the access equipment industry forward,” says Mirco Negri, JLG senior product manager for compact equipment. “The new ES2632M model reflects how that same pioneering spirit continues after more than five decades in business, bringing customers innovative solutions designed for the realities of modern jobsites.”

JLG plans to debut the ES2632M at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas March 3-7 at Booth N12308 in the North Hall.

ES2632M Micro Scissor Lift Specs

  • Max platform height: 25’ 6” indoors; 18’ outdoors
  • Max platform capacity: 600 lbs.
  • No. of occupants on platform: 2 indoors; 1 outdoors
  • Turning radius: 0” inside; 66” outside
  • Collapsed height: 7’ 4”
  • Length: 7’ 10”
  • Width: 32”
  • Weight: 4,560 lbs.
  • Power: 4 x 6V, 22-amp batteries

 

