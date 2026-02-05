BOMAG Debuts BP Series Plate Compactors with Customizable Options

Bp Plates 2
BOMAG

BOMAG has unveiled its new BP Series of single-direction vibratory plate compactors for compacting sand, gravel and mixed and non-cohesive soils.

The six gas engine models — the BP 10/30, BP 12/35, BP 12/50, BP 15/40, BP 20/45, and BP 25/50 — are available in widths from 12.6 inches to 19.7 inches. 

An additional cyclone filter on the BP 15/40, BP 20/45 and BP 25/50 pre-cleans intake air to reduce the amount of dust reaching the main filter to increase the engine’s service life.

The compactors can be customized with optional equipment to enhance results across a range of applications, from soil and paver block to asphalt construction and paving.

The maintenance-free exciter housing is cast into the base plate to minimize vibration-induced wear and eliminate the risk of screws loosening, the company says. Bar guards protect components from damage at the jobsite or during transport and include a lifting handle for easier loading. The vibration system’s V-belt guard features an all-around enclosed design to protect the operator and minimize repairs, according to BOMAG. Service points are easily accessible.

BOMAG says the BP Series delivers high compaction forces while being easy on the operator. The guide handle lets operators maneuver the compactor right up to walls and directly on foundations. Large rubber vibration isolator blocks deliver low hand/arm vibration feedback — below 16.4 ft/s2 — to reduce operator fatigue.

Customization and Versatility

For asphalt applications, contractors can equip the machine with a BOMAG spray bar kit that distributes water across the entire plate width to prevent asphalt from sticking to the plate and damaging the surface. A large-capacity tank with a wide opening makes filling easy, the company says.  

For landscaping applications, BP Series models can be equipped with BOMAG’s wear-resistant polyurethane mats. The mats prevent marks on paving stones and deliver gentle compaction, reducing the risk of breakage, especially on concrete stones with a coated surface.

The compactor’s handle folds quickly, without tools, to save space during transport. Quick and easy to install, transport wheels help move the compactor around the site and fold up and out of the way when the compactor is in use, according to BOMAG.

