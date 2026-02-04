Komatsu says its ConExpo 2026 booth will feature “one of the company’s strongest lineups of new equipment in years,” plus new digital offerings spanning everything from telematics and fleet management to artificial intelligence and autonomy.

Several machines will be unveiled to the North American market for the first time, including a new excavator, two next-generation dozers and an all-new articulated dump truck. Komatsu will be in booth W41945 in the West Hall.

With new machines and digital offerings, Komatsu says it will demonstrate how to turn equipment insights into practical business results that may help enhance productivity, promote safety and control total cost of ownership.

Here’s a rundown of what attendees will find:

Excavators

Komatsu released its new PC220LCi-12 excavator to the North American market in September, with upgrades and improvements hitting every aspect of the machine: operator comfort, the engine, hydraulics, work equipment, performance, maintenance, technology and durability.

For a deep dive on the new model, check out Equipment World’s video with Komatsu excavator product manager Nathaniel Waldschmidt below.

Announced in December, the PC365LC-11 multifunction plus excavator features a fully electric swing system that increases swing speeds while converting wasted energy into a 70-horsepower boost. The result is up to a 15% increase in productivity and up to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over non-hybrid models in the 37- to 39-metric-ton size class, according to the manufacturer.

Wheel Loaders

The WA475-11 and WA485-11 rolled out in March 2025 with more power, fuel efficiency and hill-climbing speed than predecessors. The 5.5- to 6.3-cubic-yard WA475-11 replaces the WA475-10, and the 6.4- to 7.2-cubic-yard WA485-11 replaces the WA480-8. Both come with the Komatsu Hydrostatic-Mechanical Transmission, which switches to hydrostatic when high torque is needed and mechanical for increased fuel efficiency during lighter use.

To get a closer look at the WA485-11, check out Equipment World’s video with Komatsu product marketing manager Kwanju Cho below.

Dozers

Two next-generation dozers equipped with new advanced steering systems and operator-focused cabs will be spotlighted.

New integrated technology features help operators of all experience levels achieve consistent results while supporting efficiency and productivity on the jobsite, Komatsu says.

Haul Trucks

The HD605-10 rigid-frame dump truck, released in 2024, will be displayed with enhanced performance and Smart Quarry integrations, including Smart Quarry Autonomous, a solution that enables autonomous operation, available for both new quarry trucks and retrofits to existing trucks.

An all-new articulated dump truck at the upper end of the industry's payload range, featuring innovative traction control engineering, will also be unveiled.

Integrated Technology

Komatsu will also highlight its integrated technology approach, including the evolution of autonomous operations, software-defined vehicles and AI technologies throughout the product line, along with recent partnerships and developments for future innovation.

“Owners and fleet managers want equipment and technology that work together to create value across the entire enterprise, not independently as one-off solutions,” said Rod Bull, CEO of Komatsu North America. “Connected performance is our commitment to deliver machines, data and services that help make better decisions, improve daily productivity and build long-term value in their operations.”

Visitors can also explore expanded capabilities within My Komatsu, the company’s central enterprise platform that connects fleet information, planning tools and support resources in one interface. The platform will continually expand, leveraging AI and data analysis, to shorten business decision cycles and improve fleet performance, Komatsu says.

Smart Construction digital solutions will be demonstrated through hands-on displays and live demos showing how the suite of software and hardware tools can help track and plan work, dig precisely to plan and streamline communications — including new products such as Smart Construction Dashboard mobile.

Additional Products and Attachments

Additional products and solutions shown at the booth will span forestry applications, drilling equipment and crushing solutions, including attachments from Komatsu-owned manufacturers Montabert, Lehnhoff and Hensley.

Montabert and Hensley will exhibit in adjacent booths to showcase end-to-end solutions for the industry.

Education Sessions

Komatsu team members will also lead or participate in the following educational sessions: