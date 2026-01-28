Redesigned from the ground up, John Deere’s new P-Tier midsize excavators boast more power and performance, enhanced cabs and a slate of new standard and optional technology features unlocked by electro-hydraulic controls and integrated 2D machine control.

The first models to hit the market include the 20-metric-ton-class 210, 230 and 260 P-Tier, with more new-generation machines set to be unveiled in the coming months. The nomenclature for the 210 remains the same; the 230 is an all-new model, and the 260 replaces the 250 P-Tier. The midsize P-Tier excavator range spans the 18,559-pound 75 P-Tier to the 85,462-pound 380 P-Tier.

The company says it’s going all in on excavators, making significant investments in engineering staff, research and development, and manufacturing facilities to meet growing market demand. According to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data, more than 15,500 excavators were sold from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, ranking them third in sales in the U.S. behind compact track loaders and mini excavators.

Each new midsized P-Tier model was tested in real world applications by customers, resulting in 165,000 hours of operator insights driving the final product design, according to Deere.

“Every component, from the undercarriage and hydraulics to the cab layout, is designed using feedback from the dedicated customer test pilots that participated in this journey with us,” said Justin Steger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “With their support, we are able to deliver the power, precision and performance our operators rely on every day."

The 210, 230 and 260 P-Tier feature increased dig force and lift capacity for trenching, grading, craning and truck loading applications, while refined hydraulic tuning enables fast, smooth cycle times, Deere says.

Three performance modes – Dig, Lift or Eco – help match jobsite power needs and manage fuel consumption. Operators can also adjust the hydraulic response with speed and control modes, based on their preference or the task at hand.

Four factory auxiliary options are available, based on different application requirements:

No auxiliary lines for operators focused solely on digging tasks.

A high-flow line integrated directly from the pumps through the valve of the machine and with the joysticks, allowing operators to control one-way or two-way flow with the E-H controls and Attachment Manager system.

A high-flow system with an additional case drain line and a merge flow option, which allows both pumps to send auxiliary flow to the attachment, ideal for mulching applications.

A low-flow circuit for operators who need configurable options without a high-flow line, such as tilt buckets.

Multiple factory coupler options, including a variable pin grabber coupler or Engon EC-Oil automatic quick coupler system, are also available, increasing attachment compatibility and decreasing swap times.

Calling it Deere’s “largest, most operator-friendly cab yet,” the 210, 230 and 260 P-Tier boast more than 27 inches of legroom, added storage, 10 points of seat adjustability and tool-free armrest and joystick modifications.

The new 12.8-inch G5 Plus display provides an intuitive touchscreen for monitoring machine health, managing attachments and viewing camera feeds in full or split screen mode. A new CommandArm located to the right of the righthand armrest blends the Sealed Switch Module (SSM) with all other controls for setting adjustments within easy reach.

The Remote Display Access (RDA) for remote viewing, integrated grade control, cameras and sensors gives operators near real-time information, allowing them to remotely adjust settings, review equipment diagnostics or troubleshoot equipment on the job. No subscription is required.

Taking things one step further, the new Remote Display Control (RDC) allows customers, dealers and third parties to remotely navigate the monitor and adjust settings as if they were in the cab — streamlining troubleshooting, training and machine setup. Operators must accept the third party’s request to remote into the machine before accessing the display.

All P-Tier midsize excavators offer standard Deere-designed 2D Grade Control that is upgradeable to the optional full 3D SmartGrade with either Topcon or Leica. Trimble integration will be available in the future. All required wires and harnesses are pre-run, creating an easy plug-and-play system when owners are ready to upgrade, Deere says.

The standard 2D system uses bucket, arm and boom position sensors to track the physical geometry of the machine, unlocking new features like virtual fence, machine damage avoidance, Smart Weigh and EZ Control. The bucket IMU and routings are integrated into the dog bone, arm and boom of the machine to protect them from wear and tear.

A new auto-catch laser assists the operator by keeping the laser catcher on the machine aligned with the plane of the rotating laser on the jobsite. There is no need to stop and press a button on the joystick to maintain a vertical reference.

Here’s a deeper look at the new features available as a result of customizable E-H controls and integrated 2D:

EZ Control: Simplifies the control of the boom, arm and bucket for smoother lifting and craning in underground applications.

Simplifies the control of the boom, arm and bucket for smoother lifting and craning in underground applications. Attachment Manager: Provides easy setup, calibration tracking and customizable settings for up to 20 attachments, in addition to ensuring each attachment is properly configured for optimal performance for features like grade control, virtual fences, machine damage avoidance and SmartWeigh.

Provides easy setup, calibration tracking and customizable settings for up to 20 attachments, in addition to ensuring each attachment is properly configured for optimal performance for features like grade control, virtual fences, machine damage avoidance and SmartWeigh. SmartWeigh: Offers easy calibration for accurate, dynamic weighing, without needing a known weight, as the machine uses sensors and technology to calibrate and maintain accuracy.

Offers easy calibration for accurate, dynamic weighing, without needing a known weight, as the machine uses sensors and technology to calibrate and maintain accuracy. Machine Damage Avoidance: Adjustable from 0 to 39 inches, this system provides an audible alarm and visual notification when the machine comes too close to an object or personnel on the jobsite. A yellow indicator means the operator is close to an object, while a red indicator signals the operator to stop the machine.

Adjustable from 0 to 39 inches, this system provides an audible alarm and visual notification when the machine comes too close to an object or personnel on the jobsite. A yellow indicator means the operator is close to an object, while a red indicator signals the operator to stop the machine. Virtual Fence: Allows the operator to set horizontal and vertical limits when working near obstacles. Programmable buttons on the joysticks allow the operator to temporarily override the virtual fence or damage avoidance systems to perform a specific task beyond the preset boundaries.

An optional 360-degree camera system with advanced object detection is available. LED lights have been positioned near the cameras to enhance the image resolution.

Deere has also enhanced durability and ease of ownership with its new generation excavator line.

Engine oil, batteries, filters and test sample ports have all been placed at ground level for easy daily checks and service work. With Deere’s Hy-Gard Flex transmission and hydraulic oil, service intervals have been extended to 6,000 hours.

An improved undercarriage design allows debris to fall off more easily and makes it easier for operators to clean the tracks. A new arm bushing design features an outside flange to protect against wear, reduce debris contamination and improve grease distribution.

A redesigned counterweight also offers a sleek new appearance. Buyers can customize their machine with a carbon gray or chrome exhaust pipe.

Initial dealer orders for the 210, 230 and 260 P-Tier excavators have already been placed. The machines are expected to start arriving this spring, following ConExpo.

The new generation of excavators is backed by Deere’s authorized dealer network. With the John Deere Operations Center now integrated with Shop.Deere.com, parts ordering and maintenance scheduling have been simplified.