Komatsu Boosts Productivity of New HD465-10 and HD605-10 Dump Trucks

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 16, 2024
Komatsu HD605-10 off-road haul truck
Komatsu

Komatsu's new HD465 and HD605 mechanical haul trucks get upgrades aimed at improving productivity and fuel efficiency in quarry, mining and aggregate operations.

The -10 models replace the -8 models in the lineup and get increased horsepower and higher-strength steel for a reduced operating weight. The HD465-10 weighs in at 60 tons and offers a high payload capacity and efficient hauling capabilities, while the 70-ton HD605-10 is designed for reliability and durability.

The new models sport the same Komatsu SAA6D170E-7 engine as the -8 line, but it has been tuned to provide a 5.5% increase in horsepower (818 gross horsepower) and 9.6% increase in max torque (3,016 foot-pounds).

The MacPherson strut-type independent front suspension has a special A-frame between each wheel and the main frame, which increases the turning angle of the wheels, creating a smaller turning radius and a smoother ride over uneven surfaces.

Operators can set a constant downhill travel speed using the Auto Retard Speed Control (ARSC) function, allowing them to focus on just steering the machine. On the new models, different speeds can be set based on the truck load status. The speed while hauling material up a 10% grade has also been increased by 15.2% compared to -8.  

Economy and Economy Light fuel modes help regulate fuel use during lighter work applications to improve efficiency. Komatsu says customers can see up to a 6% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous generation trucks.

The wide cab features an ergonomic design, user-friendly controls, Bluetooth radio, a retractable sun visor and an adjustable air suspension seat. Large front and side windows provide a clear view of the site.

Improved driver assistance features include:

  • Throttle lock: Enhances operator comfort during long hauls.
  • Hill start assist: Anti-roll-back system prevents unwanted reverse travel in slope operations.
  • Waiting brake: Automatic brake engagement when parking the truck.

For added safety, the trucks get a full LED light package including head lights and fog lights, front and rear combination lights, access lights and engine room lights with ground level switches, and side and rear working lights with dumping light function. Guided brake performance checks provide the operator with on-screen instructions for testing, plus a data log and reminder functionality.

The high-capacity batteries require no maintenance. Standard plastic wheel chocks are lightweight yet strong and can be easily handled by any operator. Komatsu Oil and Wear Analysis (KOWA) sampling ports simplify sampling for engine oil and other fluids. 

