Precision grader blade attachment manufacturer SharpGrade has unveiled three new products at this year’s World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas.

G119 Grader Blade

Following up on the company’s G109 and replacing the G116, the new G119 grader blade offers more power and capability for large-frame, 75-100 horsepower skid steers and compact track loaders.

The G119, capable of grading forward and backward with ±1/8-inch (3mm) accuracy, features a hydraulic assembly for raising and lowering the front-wheel system from the cab.

Other features include a pivoting rear blade, underslung walking beam to reduce wheel scuffing when turning, an adjustable-height hitch plate and hydraulic side wings.

Ideal applications for the G119 include medium stone and aggregate handling, road grading, curb and sidewalk prep, and civil infrastructure work.

SimulGrade Wireless Blade Control

SharpGrade has also new technology in the form of the SimulGrade Wireless Blade Control Module to operate a grader blade like a six-way dozer blade.

Controlled by factory-installed electronic joysticks on compatible compact track loaders, SimulGrade eliminates the need for any additional wires, buttons or switches and is designed to be swapped between machines and brands.

The SimulGrade module includes dual redundancy architecture for improved safety, switchable control modes between machine and grader blade operation, selectable scarifier and hydraulic wheel retract modes, and a failsafe system for returning control of the machine if signal is lost.

GF110 Grader Blade

The second grader blade SharpGrade unveiled at World of Concrete was the GF110, aimed at budget-conscious contractors using medium-frame machines with higher horsepower. Ideal applications, using 65- to 90-horsepower skid steers and compact track loaders, include medium stone and aggregate grading, road building and grading, and curb and sidewalk preparation.

In addition to a lower price point, the GF110 also offers a fixed front-wheel assembly, QuadRoad-sealed and lifetime-lubricated linkages, an adjustable hitch plate, a pivoting rear blade, and an underslung walking beam.