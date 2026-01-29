Premier Attachments Releases its First Auger Drive Redesign in 25 Years

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 29, 2026
H035 Img 8913
Premier Attachments

After more than two decades on the market, Premier Attachments has scrapped the design of its auger drive attachments and re-engineered them from the ground up to meet the performance requirements of today’s skid steers and compact track loaders.

The H010, H015 and H019 will become the H020, H025 and H030 Power Drive augers. The new generation standard-flow auger drives better utilize modern hydraulic systems to deliver more usable torque and speed while maintaining efficiency and reliability.

“Today’s skid loaders are more capable, more powerful, and expected to do more across a wider range of applications. Demand for the H010 and H015 steadily declined as machine capabilities outgrew them, while the H019 became the practical ceiling for standard-flow auger performance across the industry,” the company said. “The only way to move beyond it was stepping up to high-flow attachments, adding cost and complexity many operators didn’t need. That gap is what led to the Power Drive lineup.”

Premier Attachments says it is the only manufacturer offering a standard-flow auger drive built this way. The company field tested the models for four years in demanding applications before bringing them to market to ensure industrial-grade durability.

The auger sizes, ranging from 30 to 42 inches in diameter, have also evolved to meet a variety of jobsite needs, whether the priority is speed for smaller diameter work or torque for larger, heavy-duty applications. Specs for the new Power Drive lineup are available in the chart below:

Power Drive Specs

