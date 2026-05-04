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Steelwrist Debuts Its Latest Third-Gen Tiltrotator, the XTR10

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 4, 2026
Deliveries of the XTR10 in North America are scheduled for the second half of 2026.
Deliveries of the XTR10 in North America are scheduled for the second half of 2026.
Steelwrist

Steelwrist has rolled out the new XTR10 tiltrotator for excavators weighing 13,200 to 22,000 pounds.

Replacing the X12, the new model represents the latest addition to Steelwrist’s third-generation tiltorotator lineup, which includes the XTR2, XTR10, XTR15, XTR20 and XTR23.

The XTR10 features cast steel components, optimized tilt geometry and high torque rotation. Steelwrist has also included its LockSense safety system, OptiLube onboard lubrication and sensors for machine control system integration.

The XTR10 offers full 360-degree rotation and 45 degrees of tilt and is available with interfaces that follow the international standard. Contractors can also take advantage of the XTR10’s modular design to upgrade from S- to SQ-type.

Deliveries of the XTR10 in North America are scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Steelwrist’s gen 3 tiltorotor rollout has seen five different models released in the last two years, including the XTR15 and XTR23 that were revealed at Bauma 2025. The XTR15 is designed for excavators between 12 and 15 metric tons, and the XTR23, for 19- to 23-metric-ton excavators.

Steelwrist XTR10 Tiltorotor S45 Specs:

  • Machine interface: DF
  • Max breakout torque: 58,931 lb.-ft.
  • Weight from: 693 pounds
  • Gripper weight: 154 pounds
  • Building height: 1.7 feet
  • Length: 2.2 feet
  • Max pressure: 3,191 psi
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