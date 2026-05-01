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Scag Teases to Its First Small Articulated Wheel Loader

The manufacturer, known for its mowers, is expanding into the construction equipment market with its new 25-horsepower compact wheel loader.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 1, 2026
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Equipment World

Outdoor power equipment manufacturer Scag is continuing its push into the compact construction equipment market with its all-new AWL mini articulating wheel loader, expected to drop in early 2027.

The manufacturer, known for its mowers, spreaders, aerators, blowers and truck loaders, also recently rolled out a stand-on mini track loader and tracked power buggy.

Its latest addition, the AWL, is designed to help contractors, landscapers and arborists do heavy work in tight places with minimal ground disturbance, according to Kevin Boeck, product design engineer at Scag parent company Metalcraft of Mayville.

Powered by a 25-horsepower Rehlko diesel engine, the small articulated loader offers a 2,700-pound rated lift capacity and 3,200-pound rated tip capacity. The engine by Rehlko, formerly known as Kohler, is paired with a hydrostatic drive system with one 28-centimeter piston pump and four independent 398cc drive motors. The electronic differential lock 4-wheel drive provides solid traction in a variety of conditions, the company says.

A canopy comes standard, but the AWL can be fully enclosed with a window and door kit. Heat and air conditioning are also available. Additional features include ergonomic and smooth electro-hydraulic controls, a heated suspension seat, foot-controlled forward and reverse pedals and a touchscreen display.

Standard mini attachment interface accepts Scag’s lineup of in-house designed and fabricated attachments, as well as a variety of universal-type attachments from other manufacturers. Scag currently offers augers, grapples, brooms, buckets, forks and more, with Boeck noting that more attachments are in development. The AWL has a 9.5-foot dump height, enough to reach over dumpsters or trailers.

Service is simplified with easy access to grease points on bearings and pivot, key maintenance areas and hydraulic connections, the company says.

Scag designs and manufactures its products in the U.S. with metal parts for increased durability and performance. “These are made in West Bend, Wisconsin. It’s our plants — all the metal, all the design, everything — is made in-house. We don’t contract out any of that,” says Boeck.

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For more photos, check out the AWL that Scag had on display at ConExpo 2026 below:

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