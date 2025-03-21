Steelwrist will continue the roll out of its thrid generation of tiltrotators at Bauma 2025.

Steelwrist will celebrate its 20th anniversary by releasing several new products at Bauma, including XTR15 and XTR23 tiltrotator models, SQ40 automatic coupler technology and new excavator work tools.

Attendees will be able to see the technology in action on three excavators equipped with Steelwrist products in what the company says is its “largest and most interactive stand ever,” located in the North-East outdoor exhibition area. Bauma takes place April 7-13, in Munich, Germany.

XTR Tiltrotators

The XTR15 is designed for excavators between 12 and 15 metric tons, and the XTR23, for 19- to 23-metric-ton excavators. They will join the XTR20 in Steelwrist’s third-generation lineup of tiltrotators. The XTR15 comes with an S/SQ60 interface, and the XTR23 comes with an S/SQ70 or S/SQ70/55 interface.

Both new models feature 360 degrees of rotation and 45 degrees of tilt, an OptiLube onboard lubrication system and LockSense, a sensor-based system to indicate if the work tool is securely locked. All XTR models are easily upgradeable from the S to SQ interface. Steel cast components, including the upper coupler, gearbox and quick coupler below the tiltrotator, ensure durability while maintaining a compact build and low overall height, the company says.

Steelwrist says the design of its third-generation tiltrotators minimizes cylinder spread throughout the tilt stroke to provide fluid and high-torque movement for precise control while reducing interference with the excavator’s arm.

Standard high-resolution tilt and rotation sensors provide precise positioning data to Machine Control Systems (MCS) for enhanced accuracy and productivity.

All main joints feature triple-sealed, lubrication-free bearings, protecting against dust and dirt penetration. The OptiLube onboard lubrication system ensures automatic greasing at ideal intervals to prevent wear. The system also alerts operators when it is time to replace the lubricant cartridge.

Steelwrist’s LockSense features a wireless design and gives operators both a visual and auditory confirmation that the work tools are properly secured on the excavator.

An optional three-finger gripper has been redesigned with a downward-angled position and features a wide opening and near-complete closure for handling objects onsite.

Open-S Compliant SQ

The new tiltrotators are available with interfaces following the “Open-S” standard, a common international standard for automatic quick couplers.

Thanks to the modular design, owners can also upgrade the tiltrotator from S-type to SQ-type, allowing the operator to change between hydraulic-powered work tools from different manufacturers in seconds – all without leaving the cab. On the new XTR series, the upgrade from S to SQ is possible on both the upper coupler and the tiltrotator quick coupler without having to change the structural parts, as was the case on the previous models, Steelwrist says. All SQ products follow the Open-S standard.

SQ40 Automatic Coupler

Steelwrist has extended its SQ technology to the SQ40 automatic coupler for excavators below 7 metric tons.

A new coupling on the model provides 40 percent more flow area compared to a standard 3/8-inch coupling, Steelwrist says, or up to 18.5 gallons per minute of flow.

The male SQ couplings on the work tool are integrated into the shaft, and by replacing the shaft, the upgrade can completed quickly. The flexible hose routing can be adapted to various hydraulic work tools.

At Bauma, Steelwrist will show two excavators equipped with SQ40 – one with a Direct fit X07 tiltrotator and the other with a Direct fit XR7 rotor coupler. The excavators will share a range of work tools between each other to demonstrate the efficiency and versatility of the SQ technology.

More Work Tools

Steelwrist’s existing range of powered work tools with the S40 interface, including the Steelwrist HCX hydraulic compactors, MGX multi grapples, SGX sorting grapples and more, will also be available with the SQ interface, including the SQ40.

A new multi grapple, the MGX4, will be rolled out for excavators between 2 to 4 metric tons, extending the range to six models. The light and compact multi grapple is designed for use in general construction, heavy lifting, stone laying, sorting, timber loading, waste wood handling and light demolition.

The manufacturer will also launch a new line of tree shears for cutting trees, branches and bushes. Its first model, the TSX6, for excavators up to 7 metric tons, has a fixed blade and a powerful cylinder for consistent cutting power.

The two steel grapple arms are designed to grip the tree trunk, while the knife, located at the bottom of the shear, cuts as low to the stump as possible. The TSX6 can cut wood up to 7 inches in diameter, depending on the tree species.