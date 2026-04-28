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Engcon Rebrands Tiltrotators with Series 1-2-3 Designations

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 28, 2026
Series 3 Tiltrotator
Series 3 Tiltrotator
Engcon

Engcon is ditching tiltrotator nomenclature based on generations and technology and replacing it with a simplified performance-based classification.

Buyers can now choose from Series 1, Series 2 or Series 3 models, based on the level of technology needed for their use.

“We have developed the 1‑2‑3 Series to make it easier for our customers to find the solution that best suits their needs,” says Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engcon. “By describing our products based on performance levels, our customers can more quickly choose the right model.”

Each Series offers the following features:

Series 1

Designed for smaller excavators weighing 1 to 6 metric tons, this tiltrotator offers unlimited rotation, a tilt angle up to ±45° and robust construction for simple tasks. It comes equipped with a mechanical quick hitch, supporting both direct mounting and sandwich solutions.

Series 1 models work directly with the excavator’s hydraulic system and do not require an advanced control system. The simplified system is easy to install and operate, reducing the need for machine repositioning, while enhancing precision.

Series 2

A flexible, full-range tiltrotator designed for a wide range of applications and more demanding tasks, including the use of detachable tools like the gripper and sweeper, as well as the locking system and sensors for excavator guidance integration. The EC-Oil automatic quick-coupling system and a choice of control options are available.

Safety enhancements include the Q-Safe quick hitch and load-holding valves on tilt cylinders. Central lubrication simplifies maintenance and ensures correct oil levels.

Able to be paired with 1- to 33-metric-ton excavators, Series 2 supports direct mounting or sandwich solutions and offers a variety of hydraulic quick hitches.

Series 3

The most advanced tiltrotator series maintains unlimited rotation and a tilt angle of up to ±45°, while adding standard EC-Oil, the latest technology and more customization options for smooth and efficient digging in complex applications. Tilt and rotation sensors come pre-installed. Load-sensing hydraulics and energy-efficient technology can save 30% or more energy compared to Series 2.

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It is compatible with 4- to 33-metric-ton excavators, offers Bluetooth connectivity, app support for iOS and Android, over-the-air updates and is ready to be used with electric or autonomous equipment.

Engcon says the new series marks an important step in the company’s product development and customer communication, with an increased focus on customer needs and applications rather than technical model designations.

The new Series designations were introduced at ConExpo 2026. To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at the show, check out our show coverage page here.

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