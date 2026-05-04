Link-Belt gave a glimpse of its new 8.5-metric-ton compact excavator, the 80 X4, at ConExpo 2026.

The big news for the next-generation model is the company is replacing the Isuzu engine in the 80 X3, which was released in 2020, with a more powerful and fuel-efficient Yanmar.

The new 80 X4 will get 67 net horsepower, up from 54 net horsepower over its predecessor. The engine will also be more fuel efficient and enable more power for running attachments, the company says.

“With this specific machine, we have switched our engine platform from the Isuzu power plant to the Yanmar power plant,” says Tyler Garrity, Link-Belt dealer development specialist. “This actually increased the horsepower by 24%. It also allowed us to fine-tune hydraulics to run those extra work tools that are very demanding.”

For further attachment utility, the excavator will get a new work mode. As an example of its additional abilities, the model unveiled at ConExpo was equipped with a Fecon mulching head.

Link-Belt also plans to upgrade the cab similar to the rest of the X4 series. Cabs in the series get adjustable high-back seats, Bluetooth, improved visibility and more floor space, among other features.

The 80 X4 at ConExpo was also equipped with Link-Belt’s WAVES camera system. WAVES stands for Wide Angle Visual Enhancement System and is designed to eliminate blind spots. It provides a 230-degree panoramic view around the back and sides of the excavator on an in-cab color, high-resolution monitor.

The 80 4X is scheduled for release later this year.

Link-Belt 80 X4 Excavator Specs

Operating weight: 18,761 lbs.

Engine: 67-net-horsepower Yanmar 4TNV98CT

Max dig depth: 13’ 9”

Reach at ground level: 22’ 9”

Arm force: 8,825 lbs.

Bucket digging force: 12,792 lbs.

Max travel speed: 3.2 mph

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.