New Holland Construction has expanded its electric mini excavator lineup with the new 2.5-metric-ton E25X.

The new battery-powered model joins the electric 1.5-metric-ton E15X released in 2023.

New Holland touts the electric excavators’ zero emissions, low noise and reduced maintenance. They can add flexibility for a contractor, enabling work on projects that have strict noise and pollution rules, such as hospitals, schools and in cities, as well as indoor work.

“These solutions eliminate obstacles related to emissions and noise that contractors often face, enabling them to take on a broader range of projects,” says Jake Sickels, product marketing manager for New Holland Construction North America.

(To watch the E25X in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

New Holland Construction The tracks on the E25X can be hydraulically retracted to 3 feet 3 inches wide for fitting through doorways and can be expanded an additional foot for increased smoothness and stability. Tailswing overhang is 1.5 feet for working in confined spaces.

The excavator can run a range of attachments beyond buckets, including hydraulic hammers, augers and mechanical thumbs and can be used for foundation work, utility installation and demolition, among other tasks. An optional Object Handling Kit provides a lift hook on the bucket linkage for raising heavy suspended loads.

The E25X has a max dig depth of 8 feet and a dump height of 8 feet 8 inches. A long-arm option is available for 9 feet 1 inch of dump height and dig depth.

The E25X has a runtime ranging from four to eight hours, depending on the task, with its 102-volt lithium-ion battery and 32.2 kWh capacity, the company says. Runtime consists of actual operation. Electric machines do not burn battery power when idling.

It takes about nine hours to charge the E25X from 0% to 100%, the company says. A 20% to 80% charge can be reached in about five hours. An onboard 240-volt 1-phase charging system is provided.

The mini excavator comes standard with a ROPS open canopy. An enclosed cab with optional heat is available.

Operators get electro-hydraulic controls and three work modes: Eco (2,000 rpm), Standard (2,400 rpm) and Power (2,600 rpm).

Settings can be adjusted to individual responsiveness. A two-way blade with float has been provided for grading. The blade's width can be manually retracted as needed for fitting in tight spaces.

Other standard features on the E25X include:

Two-speed travel modes.

Hydraulic quick coupler for changing attachments without leaving the cab.

Digital color LCD monitor with 5.7-inch touchscreen.

Key service and maintenance check points grouped together.

Load-sensing hydraulics.

Seven-year telematics subscription through myNewHollandConstruction for detailed machine metrics, including hours worked, productivity and jobsite cost figures.

Ordering for the E25X will begin in the second quarter with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

New Holland Electric E25X Mini Excavator Specs

Operating weight: 5,445 lbs.

Battery: 102-volt lithium-ion

Battery capacity: 32.2 kWh

Runtime: 4-8 hours, depending on task

Charge time: 9 hours to 100%; 5 hours to 20-80%

Onboard charger: 240-volt 1-phase

Max dig depth: 8’ 5” (standard arm) / 9’ 1” (long arm)

Max dump height: 8’ 8” (standard arm) 9’ 1” (long arm)

Bucket breakout force: 3,597 lbs.

Hydraulic flow: 13.7 gpm

Undercarriage width: 3’ 3” (retracted) / 4’ 3” (expanded)

Tailswing overhang: 1’ 6”

Ground clearance: 6”

Transport length: 13’ 7”

Max transport height: 7’ 10”

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.