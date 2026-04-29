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MB Crusher MB-T150 Turns Compact Loaders Into More Efficient Demolition Machines

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 29, 2026
Mb Crusher Mbt150 2026 03 26 T105352 542
MB Crusher

MB Crusher has introduced the new MB-T150 Hydraulic Side Shift, a supplementary system that mounts between a compact loader and attachment, allowing operators to slide and rotate the work tool directly from the cab.

Expanding the attachment’s range of motion increases its efficiency and versatility for a range of demolition, material reduction and recycling tasks, the company says.

The system weighs 805 pounds and is compatible with 6,614- to 12,125-pound skid steers and compact track loaders. It works with tools such as demolition pulverizers, allowing operators to demolish structures and reduce material size directly on site, before it’s processed by a crusher bucket. In addition to creating a simpler and more efficient workflow, MB Crusher says, onsite material processing can also reduce the number of dump trucks needed to haul away waste.

The system is controlled through two electric kits that manage sliding and rotation, giving operators quick adjustments and greater flexibility without needing to reposition the machine, according to MB Crusher.

“By allowing operators to pre-process material with the same skid steer, the MB-T150 helps contractors reduce the need for additional machines, streamline demolition work and maximize on-site recycling,” the company said. “The result is a more efficient operation and a faster return on investment for contractors who can get more from their skid steers every day."

The MB-T150 made its industry debut at World of Concrete and ConExpo 2026. To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

MB Crusher MB-T150 Specs

  • Weight: 805 lbs
  • Recommended Skid Steer/CTL Weight: 6,614 to 12,125 lbs
  • Max. Hydraulic Oil Flow Rate: 11 to 19 gpm
  • Operating Pressure: 2,901 to 3,626 psi

 

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