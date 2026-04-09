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U.S.-Based Werk-Brau Commits to Global Open-S Quick-Coupler Standard

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Don McLoud
Apr 9, 2026
Werk-Brau has joined the Open-S Alliance, which has developed a global standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators.
Werk-Brau has joined the Open-S Alliance, which has developed a global standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators.
Werk-Brau

Ohio-based attachments manufacturer Werk-Brau has become the latest U.S. company to join an international alliance that has developed a global standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators.

The goal of the Open-S Alliance is for owners of excavators equipped with compliant couplers to be able to change attachments with the systems regardless of the attachments’ manufacturer.

Automatic quick coupler systems, popular in Europe but gaining traction in the U.S., enable excavator operators to quickly change attachments without leaving the cab. The connections include all hydraulic hoses and make it possible to efficiently run a variety of attachments on a single job, potentially reducing the number of machines and operators needed.

They also enable the use of tiltrotators, which, as the name implies, can rotate and tilt attachments for increased precision and productivity.

“By supporting the Open‑S standard, we’re helping create a future where operators have more flexibility, more compatibility and more control over how they work,” says Werk-Brau Vice President Trevor Ballinger. “It’s about doing what’s right for our customers and for the industry.”

The Open-S Alliance is a joint venture of Sweden-based automatic coupler and tiltrotator manufacturers Rototilt and Steelwrist. The group seeks members to adopt the “S Standard” of excavator couplers. Products branded with the “OS” trademark comply with the Open-S standard, according to the alliance, which is an independent organization led by a council of engineers from all member companies.

“We believe that the freedom to choose improves the conditions for new innovations and continuous development,” says the alliance’s website. “We also believe that closed systems create a lock-in effect that limits users’ ability to choose the best products. By agreeing instead on an open interface, we can all focus on the competition and still offer customers compatibility.”

Werk‑Brau was founded in 1947 in Findlay, Ohio, and manufactures attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, skid steers and wheel loaders.

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It joins a total of 25 members, including attachments manufacturer Genesis, based in Superior, Wisconsin; attachments and tiltrotator dealership A&D Equipment, based in Guildford, Connecticut; and the Pacific JCB dealership in Seattle.

Other Open-S Alliance members include Epiroc, Indeco, Craig Manufacturing, Volvo CE, Wacker Neuson and Kinshofer.

 

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