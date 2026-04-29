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New Caterpillar 6040 Mining Shovel Touts More Tech, Less Fuel Burn

The next-gen 400-ton shovel packs 15% greater efficiency, hefty breakout force and smart tech for faster loading cycles.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 29, 2026
Cat 6040 Shovel Cm20260324 Caac2 00784
Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s next-generation 6040 hydraulic mining shovel is designed to deliver high breakout forces and fast swing cycles while increasing fuel efficiency through hydraulic optimization.

The 400-metric-ton-class machine also integrates more standard technologies, a new cab and streamlined serviceability for increased productivity and uptime.

Performance and Efficiency

The 6040 is powered by new twin 2,079-horsepower Cat C32B engines that enable shovel operation or the ability to move the shovel off the face using one engine. Multiple engine configuration options are available to meet regional requirements. When equipped with the optional oil change interval extension attachment, engine oil exchange intervals increase from 500 to 1,000 hours.

While conventional hydraulic systems operate at the maximum required cylinder flow and pressure regardless of demand from individual circuits, the 6040’s new hydraulic system dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the exact flow and pressure that each hydraulic function requires.

Caterpillar says this variable, on-demand hydraulic oil flow cuts fuel consumption, reduces excess heat, conserves energy and prolongs component life, making it 15% more efficient than shovels without it. The five-circuit hydraulic system allows for two cylinder motions, two travel motions and swing.

The 6040 touts 269,996 pound-feet of breakout force in the face shovel configuration and 252,460 pound-feet with the backhoe to prevent bucket stall in tough materials. Its closed-loop swing system delivers fast cycle times and improves energy efficiency, the company says.

The shovel can load the 162-ton Cat 785 in four passes or the 360-ton Cat 796 AC in eight passes.

Improved Operator Comfort

An all-new cab improves operator visibility, comfort and training, according to Caterpillar.

A floor window provides clear views of the tracks and a 40% increase in visibility of digging and loading areas.

The interior experiences sound levels of 68 decibels. It features a new air conditioning system, ergonomic joystick controls and left-side-mounted monitoring and diagnostic tower, including a 10-inch touchscreen, live sensor monitoring, and visual and acoustic fault warnings.

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Caterpillar’s three-seat design — fully adjustable next-gen comfort seat, an elevated full-size trainer seat and laptop work desk, and fold-away auxiliary seat — facilitates in-cab operator training.

A new 45-degree hydraulically operated stairway allows for safe entry and exit, plus emergency lowering capability to ensure operation even when the engines are shut off.

Tech at the Forefront

The shovel’s new cab riser features integrated Cat electronics and an enhanced electronic architecture. Standard technologies include:

  • Operator Assist: Enhanced Motion Control incorporates angle sensors on the linkage to calculate boom and stick positioning, preventing hard stops and metal-to-metal contacts.
  • Cat Payload: Measures every bucket load to help operators hit target truck payloads without overloading or underloading.
  • Vision 360: Integrates four camera views on the in-cab touchscreen display to give the operator a 360˚ surround view of the shovel.
  • ProductLink Elite: Boosts connectivity and increases the availability of machine reporting data.

The Cat MineStar suite of technology solutions, including Fleet, Terrain, Detect and Health, can also be retrofit on the machine.  

Improved Durability, Streamlined Maintenance

Caterpillar engineered the 6040 with a target design life of at least 60,000 hours. The shovel is 2.25% heavier than the previous model and features durable structures and heavy-duty fixed-axle rollers and idlers that eliminate grease consumption.

A new single line grease injection system paired with a fixed pins architecture simplifies the grease distribution system with component count and grease line reduction to all pins. This reduces the risk of line breakage, simplifies diagnostics and allows for more efficient grease distribution and flow control, the company says.

Hoses have been better organized and routed for streamlined service and improved performance. All service areas are accessible via anti-slip walkways. A retractable service station offers easy access to coolant, hydraulic oil, slew gearbox oil, grease, diesel and engine oil. The boom-mounted main hydraulic block gives technicians quick access to the swing drives, rotary joint and travel spool valves, while increasing available space in the superstructure.

The updated electronics infrastructure provides access to the Cat Electronic Technician, helping dealer service personnel to more easily diagnose and prevent issues. Standard remote services include Remote Troubleshoot that allows the Cat dealer to diagnose issues remotely without impacting shovel performance and Remote Flash for updating onboard software at a convenient time without requiring a technician to be present. 

Caterpillar 6040 Hydraulic Mining Shovel Specs

  • Engines: Twin Cat C32B
  • Gross Power: 2,079 hp
  • Bucket Payload: 44 tons
  • Standard capacity – backhoe & face shovel: 28.8 yd3
  • Operating weight – backhoe & face shovel: 453 tons
  • Max. breakout force – backhoe: 252,460 lbf
  • Max. breakout force – face shovel: 269,996 lbf
  • Max. crowd force – face shovel: 402,633 lbf
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