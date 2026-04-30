Cummins' next-gen X15 engine, which can run on diesel, biofuels or hydrogen, at ConExpo 2026.

Cummins has launched the next generation of its X15 off-road engine, which ranges from 400 to 700 horsepower and can run on diesel, biofuels or hydrogen.

The new engine for construction, agriculture and industrial markets is parts of Cummins’ HELM platform, which stands for Higher Efficiency, Lower Emissions, Multiple Fuels. Listed applications for the X15 include excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, mining trucks, road milling machines and cranes.

Compared to the current X15, the new model is lighter and smaller, improves fuel economy by 10% and is easier to maintain, the company says.

Cummins doubled the time between routine service intervals, up to 1,000 hours. Additionally, fuel filter changes and oil drains will now occur at the same interval, the company says.

Cummins says it added a maintenance-free open crankcase ventilation system and enhanced sensors throughout the engine for improved conditions detection, safety and uptime.

The X15, which can generate up to 2,360 foot-pounds of torque, has almost 20 global ratings and can adapt to unique equipment fits and demanding applications, according to Cummins. Further improving the new X15’s ability to handle tough conditions are:

Dust-protected front-end accessory drive

Steels pistons

Improved combustion changer and component temperature control

Extended customer support in remote regions driven by telematics

Compression brake option for reduced axle brake wear and enhanced control

Cummins says the new X15 delivers 15% more torque and 4% higher rated power than the engine it replaces. It also starts better in cold conditions, reduces emissions and, according to Cummins, has the potential to replace higher displacement engines with no impact to productivity.

A newly optimized HE550 Wastegate turbocharger is now built with upgraded materials to boost durability and performance, the company says. The X15 also offers dual rear-end power take-off ports with a combined capacity of over 737 foot-pounds and a new PTO layout that uses fewer parts.

On the technology side, the next-gen X15 is compatible with Cummins’ Guidanz integrated diagnostics and service platform, accessible via app and the engine’s INLINE Bluetooth adapter or cellular connectivity.

Cummins X15 Off-Highway Engine Specs:

Horsepower: 400 to 700 hp

Max torque: 2,360 foot-pounds

Peak cylinder pressure: 3,635 psi

Service interval: up to 1,000 hours

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.