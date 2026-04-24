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Werk-Brau Launches Extreme Duty Buckets for Wheel Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 24, 2026
Werk Brau Extreme Duty Loader Bucket Pr
Werk-Brau

Werk-Brau has introduced new extreme duty loader buckets, designed for strength and durability, even in harsh conditions.

Available for all makes and models of wheel loaders, the buckets range in capacity from 2 to 9 cubic yards. They are built with high-strength, abrasion-resistant AR400 through AR500 steel, horizontal wear strips and an extra thick cutting edge backed by a wear plate that covers the entire bucket bottom for durability. Side wear plates further protect high wear areas to extend the buckets’ operational lifetime.

Werk-Brau says the buckets are ideal for digging in virgin soil and re-handling abrasive material up to 3,200 pounds per cubic yard in density.

Additional features include:

  • Tapered side plates reduce wear and allow for easier dumping.
  • An inclined bottom reduces loading forces, resulting in better performance and durability.
  • A robust top design withstands the high digging forces exerted by today’s more powerful machines, allowing the bucket to be used in harsh conditions.
  • The cutter bit is made from extreme duty T-1 material and all critical or high wear components utilize AR400 through AR500 steel for strength and durability. 

“By starting with robust, dependable materials, the bucket is designed for heavy duty action and able to endure excessive wear and tear,” the company says.

Werk-Brau’s loader buckets are made in the U.S. and manufactured to OEM specifications. Standard sizes fit loaders of all classes and types, while in-house design capabilities and finite element analysis allow Werk-Brau to create special designs and capacities upon request.

The new buckets debuted at ConExpo 2026.

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