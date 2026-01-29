This year’s World of Concrete show in Las Vegas saw the construction industry’s top power tools manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of battery-powered technology.

The Las Vegas Convention Center — where ConExpo 2026 will take place in just a few weeks — was packed with OEMs displaying their latest and greatest, with all the major players offering hands-on demonstrations of their freshly debuted products.

Some, like DeWalt, entered brand-new machine categories with its robotic drill for data center construction. Others, like Bosch, debuted new battery systems. Other interesting products included a battery-powered hardhat fan from Milwaukee Tool and a not-so-techy, really light fold-out knife.

There was too much on display to list it all, so here’s 15 products — and a few extras — that caught Equipment World’s eye.

Bosch: New Batteries, New Categories

The front-and-center highlight of the Bosch booth was its new high-power Expert 18V battery platform, available in 4Ah, 6Ah, 8Ah and 15Ah battery packs.

Bosch

On the 4Ah and 8Ah packs, Bosch included tab-less cell technology for cooler operation, while the 15Ah has three layers of high-power, 21700 5Ah cells.

All four packs feature:

Push-button activation direction for easier battery swapping on tools.

Central recess on the underside of the pack.

TPE material on the edges for better handling and shock absorption.

Multi-function battery status indicator showing charge level and checking that the battery cells are balanced.

Much of Bosch’s booth was devoted to its new line of outdoor power equipment products, including the GKE18V-40 16-inch chainsaw.

Equipment World

This new unit offers 41 feet-per-second of chain speed and new safety features including an electronic motor brake and kickback protection.

Bosch also unveiled a new concrete portfolio of tools, including the GLT18V-5000N tower light, the GDS18V-780N mid-torque impact wrench, and the GBR18V-15S 5-inch concrete surface grinder, which attendees were able to test.

The new surface grinder offers power equivalent to 13 amps of corded power, as well as enhanced dust control, a low grinding profile, variable speed for smoother surface prep and an adjustable dust shroud for hard-to-reach areas.

DeWalt: Robotics, Hammers and Saws

The product of a new collaboration with Hong Kong-based robotics startup August Robotics — the world’s first downward drilling, fleet-capable robot — took center stage at the DeWalt booth.

Aimed specifically at the booming data center construction market, the unnamed, autonomous robot can drill holes in concrete floors up to 10 times faster than traditional methods and boasts a 99.97% accuracy on location and depth on over 90,000 drilled holes on pilot programs. Specific applications listed for the robot include drilling holes for server rack stops and structural legs to support overhead mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

DeWalt already has this unit in the hands of an unidentified “hyperscaler” — billed as one of the world’s largest and most influential tech companies. After 10 completed phases of data center construction, it’s reduced construction timelines by 80 weeks, the company says.

In addition to this world debut, DeWalt upgraded its battery-powered handheld tool line. A notable electric unit was the new DCPS966AG2, a 1-1/8-inch, hex demolition hammer built on an all-metal housing and barrel.

Equipment World

Operators will now be working with 45 joules of impact energy, though vibration has been reduced by 20% through DeWalt’s Shocks Active Vibration Control, resulting in less user fatigue.

Another on-site demo was the DCPS612AG2, DeWalt’s new 12-inch cut-off saw. Billed by DeWalt as the “most powerful cordless cut-off saw in the industry across power source and blade size,” users can cut as deep as 4-3/4 inches through concrete and other materials and up to 8 linear feet in a single charge. With a full battery, operators can also expect to get 156 cuts in #5 rebar.

The unit’s integrated base wheels allow for quick adjustments, and the electric brake can stop the blade as quickly as 3 seconds after the user releases the trigger, the company says.

Hilti: Expanding the Nuron Roster

Hilti’s booth featured several new products for its Nuron Heavy-Duty cordless tools lineup, including two new hammers and a new cut-off saw.

That new battery-powered saw was the 14-inch DSH 900-22 ATC, which has been engineered to match the speed of a 90cc gas-powered saw.

Hilti

The new 3D active torque control provides added safety by stopping unexpected kickback in under 1 second, and the blade brake can stop the blade in under 4 seconds.

Engineered to excel in ground-facing applications, the DSH 900-22 ATC comes in at 32.8 pounds when using two Hilti B 22-290 batteries and a 360-millimeter blade.

The larger of the two demolition hammers Hilti debuted this year was the TE 3000-22, which boasts 62.7 foot-pounds of single impact energy. Operators can achieve a max performance of 9 tons per hour running at 840 impacts per minute. That comes out to roughly 1.8 tons of concrete per change on a pair of Nuron B 22-290 batteries, according to Hilti.

Hilti

The TE 3000-22 also comes with active vibration reduction, two fully decoupled handles for comfort and a soft start to reduce jumpiness.

The smaller demolition hammer was the TE 1000-22 at 18.2 foot-pounds of single impact energy. The hammer can run up to 2,040 impacts per minute and demolish roughly 550 pounds of concrete per change on one Nuron B 22-290 battery.

Hilti

This model features force control, which increases power output as the user increases applied force. It also gets Hilti’s vibration reduction sub-chassis system.

Makita: Over a Dozen New Options

At the Makita booth, the company debuted over a dozen new products.

A standout demo station among the new tools Makita brought to World of Concrete was its 40V max XGT 16 Guage rebar tying tool. Billing it as the world’s first 40V max 16-gauge tool of its kind, the new GRT01 delivers up to 65% stronger ties and up to 3,000 ties per charge, the company says.

Makita also showed off its new tab-less battery pack: the 40V max XGT 8.0Ah high power BL4080H. It delivers 35% more power compared to Makita’s BL4080F battery pack and runs 32% cooler, the company says.

Equipment World

Some of the other new products Makita displayed:

The 40V max XGT Vibrating Power Screed (VL001) — featuring a 6-foot vibrating bar (11,000 vibrations per minute) and up to 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge of a 40V XGT 4.0Ah battery.

The 40V max XGT 3-Speed ½-inch Hammer Driver-Drill (GPH03) — 1,590 inch-pounds of max torque with a brushless motor and three-speed transmission.

The 40V max XGT Rebar Cutter (GCS01ZK) — delivers up to 250 cuts of #5 rebar with one 40V max XGT 4.0Ah battery, up to 40% faster cutting speed and a 360-degree rotating cutting head.

Milwaukee Tool: Hammers & Fans

At this year’s Milwaukee Tool booth, attendees got to see over 25 new solutions on display, including two debut hammers.

The larger of the two was the MX Fuel 27-pound SDS Max, offering up 26.1 joules of energy powered by MX Fuel Redlithium Forge batteries.

Milwaukee Tool

This new hammer features a push-button start and can chip 1.5 tons per charge when using Milwaukee’s XC8.0 battery pack, or cut a 63-foot long by 4-inch deep trench, or achieve 33 minutes of continuous trigger on-time.

Operators will benefit from reduced fatigue with the MX Fuel’s anti-vibration system and the VACLINK wireless dust control, which enables users to activate dust extractors through the tool itself, the company says.

The second new hammer on display was Milwaukee’s M18 Fuel 18-pound SDS Max, which uses a Powerstate brushless motor to deliver 11.4 foot-pounds of impact energy.

Designed for controlled demolition, the M18 Fuel offers multiple speed settings, chisel lock and Milwaukee’s anti-vibration system for reduced fatigue.

Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee also rolled out the new Roll-On 7200W/3600W 6.0kWh power supply. Key features include two 20A GFCI duplex outlets with circuit breakers, one USB-C outlet and one USB-A outlet for powering multiple devices at once.

Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee’s new Power Supply offers 7,200 watts of starting power and 3,600 watts of running power.

The most unique item in the booth this year was Milwaukee’s new Bolt Redlithium USB cooling fan for hard hats. It generates 15 mph air speed with a USB 3.0 battery offering six hours of runtime. The fan is attached via Milwaukee’s Bolt front and rear hardhat mounting slot and can customize the airflow with the three included air duct variations.

Honorable Mention: Prototype Benchmade Bugout Knife

Though not battery powered, a quality pocketknife can be a very important piece of equipment used every day on the jobsite. And Benchmade was at World of Concrete 2026 showing off a prototype of its upcoming MangaCut Bugout knife.

Equipment World

Compared to previous models, the 3.24-inch 534BK MangaCut Bugout comes in 33% lighter, thanks to its milled aluminum chassis and weighs just 1.72 ounces.

The new Bugout has a drop point blade with a flat grind and a non-reflective Cerakote finish. The knife measures 4.22 inches long when closed and 7.46 inches when open.