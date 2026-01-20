Concrete mixer manufacturer ProAll has debuted a new concrete mixer that does not require a commercial driver’s license for contractors and small- to mid-sized concrete producers at this year’s World of Concrete show in Las Vegas.

The 2-cubic-meter L20R lightweight concrete volumetric mixer offers a gross vehicle weight rating of 25,950 pounds and has been engineered to address the industry’s shortage of CDL-qualified operators (determined by local weight regulations).

ProAll offers the L20R with two possible chassis modifications:

ProAll-supplied chassis, with options for the Ford F650 with hydraulic brakes/leaf suspension, the International MV-607 with hydraulic brakes/leaf suspension, and the Freightliner M2-106 with air brakes/air suspension.

Customer-supplied chassis with a minimum 23,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating with appropriate wheelbase.

Contractors will find flexible hydraulic or air brake options on the L20R, which also offers skid steer loader compatibility for improved aggregate loading. For small concrete producers, the L20R offers bag-fill capability, eliminating the need for silos.

Standard equipment on the L20R includes:

100-gallon water tank

Aggregate and cement bin vibrators

Manual mesh tarp

Swivel chute

Aluminum chute

Side ladder and platform

8-inch hard flight, repairable auger

White powder coat finish

The L20R also comes standard with ProAll’s Ranger Series interface, with screen pages following the layout of its Commander series machines.

Optional features include a three-tank admix system (40L, 40L, 80L configuration only), mix bowl environmental bag (diaper) for additional containment, and backup cameras.

Terex Materials Processing purchased ProAll in 2022, saying the product line would help the company expand its presence in the U.S. concrete market and create new opportunities in internationally.