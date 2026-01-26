JLG Debuts Prototype Quad-Track Telehandler at World of Concrete 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 26, 2026
The JLG 1043T quad-track telehandler is designed for challenging off-road conditions, like loose ground, mud and steep slopes.
The JLG 1043T quad-track telehandler is designed for challenging off-road conditions, like loose ground, mud and steep slopes.
Equipment World

Attendees at this year’s World of Concrete show in Las Vegas got a surprise reveal on day one as JLG Industries debuted a prototype 1043T Quad Track Telehandler.

Aimed at general construction and specialty applications, the 1043T concept features improved traction, flotation and maneuverability in loose ground, mud and steep inclines, according to JLG.

Jlg 1043t TracksEquipment World

The company lists possible uses including below-grade foundation restoration, heavy civil construction and deep sheeting and shoring projects.

The 1043T is powered by the same Cummins 3.8 diesel engine in the standard 1043, but horsepower has been boosted from 114 to 127.

Jlg 1043t RearEquipment World

John Boehme, senior product manager at JLG, says the axles on the 1043T have been upgraded to a new set from Dana Inc., and the outriggers and counterweight have been removed. Still, the 1043T is only 1,100 pounds heavier than a standard 1043, as the tracks make up for some of the lost weight.

Boehme adds that some updates have been made to the cab interior. “You get a brand-new multi-function display, with a multi-reverse camera system and a brand-new joystick, as well as other improvements to the dash, including some special switch banks.”

Displacement remains key to the 1043T’s effectiveness in challenging environments, says Boehme.

Jlg 1043t WideshotEquipment World

“A regular 10,000-pound telehandler has about 100 to 115 psi displacement,” he says. “A track telehandler like this has maybe 75 pounds per square inch displacement. So, it makes it extremely good in rough terrain and very muddy swampy conditions.”

Boehme says JLG plans to bring the 1043T to market in the first half of 2027.

JLG 1043T Quad Track Telehandler Specs

  • Rated capacity: 10,000 pounds
  • Operating weight: 29,200 pounds
  • Ground clearance: 23.5 inches
  • Outside turning radius: 15 feet 7 inches
  • Maximum lift height: 43 feet 5 inches
  • Maximum forward reach: 30 feet 5 inches
  • Load at maximum lift height: 7,000 pounds
  • Load at maximum reach: 1,600 pounds
  • Engine: 127 horsepower
  • Top travel speed: 10 mph
Related Stories
Merlo Conexpo
Telehandlers
Merlo to Redefine the Telehandler at ConExpo 2026
New Holland Hybrid Telehandler 003 706712
Telehandlers
New Holland Reveals Methane Hybrid Telehandler Prototype
JLG R13100 Rotating Telehandler
Telehandlers
JLG Updates Rotating Telehandler Line with New Cabs, Enhanced Capability
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Partner Insights
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Top Stories
Deere 17 26 P Tier Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators
The 1.7- and 2.7-ton excavators boast faster cycle times, improved digging power and expanded attachment compatibility.
Sherpa Log Grapple
Compact Utility Loaders
A Sherpa – on Tracks! Z40T, Z50T Stand-on Mini Track Loaders Unveiled
From the R 922 to the R 945, Liebherr says its updated generation 8 range combines performance with reduced fuel consumption, supported by a comfortable operator environment and simplified, safe maintenance access.
Excavators
Liebherr Revamps Gen 8 Excavators for Greater Fuel Efficiency, Performance
BM-Volvo's DR 631, which got the nickname Gravel Charlie, was produced from 1966 to 1967. It is credited with ushering in a new equipment category, the articulated dump truck.
Off-Road Trucks
60 Years After “Gravel Charlie” – Articulated Dump Truck Buyer’s Guide 2026
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All