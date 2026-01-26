The JLG 1043T quad-track telehandler is designed for challenging off-road conditions, like loose ground, mud and steep slopes.

Attendees at this year’s World of Concrete show in Las Vegas got a surprise reveal on day one as JLG Industries debuted a prototype 1043T Quad Track Telehandler.

Aimed at general construction and specialty applications, the 1043T concept features improved traction, flotation and maneuverability in loose ground, mud and steep inclines, according to JLG.

Equipment World

The company lists possible uses including below-grade foundation restoration, heavy civil construction and deep sheeting and shoring projects.

The 1043T is powered by the same Cummins 3.8 diesel engine in the standard 1043, but horsepower has been boosted from 114 to 127.

Equipment World

John Boehme, senior product manager at JLG, says the axles on the 1043T have been upgraded to a new set from Dana Inc., and the outriggers and counterweight have been removed. Still, the 1043T is only 1,100 pounds heavier than a standard 1043, as the tracks make up for some of the lost weight.

Boehme adds that some updates have been made to the cab interior. “You get a brand-new multi-function display, with a multi-reverse camera system and a brand-new joystick, as well as other improvements to the dash, including some special switch banks.”

Displacement remains key to the 1043T’s effectiveness in challenging environments, says Boehme.

Equipment World

“A regular 10,000-pound telehandler has about 100 to 115 psi displacement,” he says. “A track telehandler like this has maybe 75 pounds per square inch displacement. So, it makes it extremely good in rough terrain and very muddy swampy conditions.”

Boehme says JLG plans to bring the 1043T to market in the first half of 2027.

JLG 1043T Quad Track Telehandler Specs