Ram’s 1500 TRX is back from the grave, boasting a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine tuned to 777 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque.

The high-performance truck’s initial appearance was short-lived, with production starting in 2021 and ending in 2024. Stellantis, somewhat peculiarly, kept the door open for a future return, saying at the time, “This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story.”

The truck’s next chapter starts now, with the 2027 model year edition called the 1500 SRT TRX. The SRT badging also marks the return of Ram’s Street & Racing Technology Division, which shuttered in 2006.

Performance updates make the 2027 1500 SRT TRX the fastest and most powerful production gas pickup truck in the world, according to Ram. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 mph.

The 2027 model also offers a suite of standard technology features, luxury styling and a new Bloodshot Night Edition to celebrate the relaunch.

The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX arrives in the second half of 2026 at a starting price of $99,995, not including a $2,595 destination fee.

Bold Styling

Customers can choose to equip their TRX as a Bloodshot Night Edition, featuring a two-tone design with a painted Blacktop upper and a Flame Red center hood stripe, splash body graphics and beadlock-capable wheels. Inside, red-accented carbon fiber interior trim, a glass encased center console badge and red-outline TRX badging finish off the special edition model.

Every TRX features a Flame Red R-A-M grille badge with a flow-through design, complemented by matching Flame Red front and rear tow hooks. SRT badging adorns the grille and tailgate, while a new TRX tailgate logo gives a nod to the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Leather and suede detailing are found throughout the cab, including on the 12-way power front seats with memory function, massage, heat and ventilation, along with heated, ventilated and reclining rear seats.

A standard 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 center touchscreen, dual wireless charging pads and premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system headline tech-forward hardware. For the first time, TRX also features Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (L2+) as standard, offering hands-off driving and lane centering on approved roadways.

The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster displays nearly two dozen different menus, including driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control, Hands-free Active Driving Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection and speed limit with Traffic Sign Recognition.

Drive Modes include Auto, Tow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Snow, Sport, Baja, Custom and Valet mode, Each offering unique display across the 12.3-inch digital display to indicate which mode has been selected.

A configurable, full-color Head Up Display with a 10-inch field of view keeps the driver updated while keeping their eyes on the road. Readings include a digital tachometer, current speed and current gear in off-road driving conditions and additional information like Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, ACC and turn-by-turn navigation the truck is on pavement. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Additional interior features and details include:

Standard surround 360-degree camera system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto, along with conventional connectivity ports

Redundant HVAC controls

Dual wireless phone charging pads

A console-mounted floor shifter

Aluminum paddle shifters mounted above and below the steering wheel spokes

A 900-watt Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer

Optional Trailer Reverse Steer Control

Power and Performance

With updated engine management and new hardware, SRT engineers were able to increase horsepower by more than 10% with the new variant, and torque is up 40 pound-feet from 2024.

The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, which also powered the 2021 to 2024 models, is paired with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time BorgWarner 48-13 active transfer case, delivering full-time four-wheel-drive traction and selectable 4WD Auto, 4WD High (locked) and 4WD Low (locked) functionality. Modifications to the transfer case for TRX duty include a 2.64:1 low range for precise crawling maneuvers.

A dual-path induction system draws cool outside air through the side of the grille opening and the center-mounted hood scoop, then converges into a high-capacity radial air filter that accepts airflow from both paths. This ensures maximum air volume and even distribution around the filter's circumference for improved performance and longevity, Ram says. The filter sits in an open-top air box for easy access, allowing quick field cleaning when needed.

A sport-tuned dual exhaust system with X crossover pipe, full stainless-steel construction, and 5-inch double-walled black tips gives the TRX its “sinister” look and sound. The truck has 11.8 inches of ground clearance, 13 inches of front suspension travel and 14 inches of rear axle travel.

Additional features include: