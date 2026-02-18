2026 Roush Ford F-150 Offers Bold Styling, Performance Upgrades

2026 Roush F 150
Roush Performance

The Roush Performance team has reimagined America’s best-selling truck, the Ford F-150, with added performance technology, design refinements and premium options for buyers seeking a bolder look and enhanced driving experience.

Exterior Enhancements

Starting with the exterior, every line, vent and panel has been aerodynamically optimized by the Roush team for improved capability, durability and performance. Upgrades include:

  • Roush High-Flow Grille with integrated lighting and painted accents.
  • Roush Fender Flares with Accent Lighting provide added clearance and visual definition.
  • Functional Hood Heat Extractors reduce under-hood temperatures and enhance engine performance.
  • Sculpted Front Bumper Cover adds a refined look while maintaining OEM fit and finish.

Every component in the precision-engineered suspension system, designed for both highways and off-road use, has been calibrated for balance, control and comfort. Features include:

  • Roush Performance Coil-Over Suspension System: Custom-tuned for increased ride height, improved handling and a more planted stance.
  • Roush 20-Inch Satin Black Off-Road Wheels paired with 33-Inch General Tire Grabber A/TX Tires deliver traction in all conditions.

“This isn’t just a lift kit — it’s a fully integrated performance suspension solution developed by the same team that engineers Roush road-course and off road racing platforms,” the company said.

Additional design and functionality enhancements include:

  • Roush Cat-Back Performance Exhaust with Laser-Etched Tips (Ford model dependent) produces a refined, throaty tone.
  • Serialized Roush Dash Badge and Fender Extractor Badges confirm authenticity and exclusivity.
  • Custom “R” key fobs, puddle lamps and hitch cover.
  • Roush molded floor liners provide cabin protection.

Roush Dsc02474 Large Bc51f3c0 8656 40c7 9a60 3b4eabef9f45Roush PerformanceInterior Styling and Tech

Inside the 2026 Roush F-150, every surface and interface has been designed to enhance the driving environment

The premium package includes:

  • Active Exhaust System with multiple drive modes for tailored performance.
  • Roush premium leather interiors in Coffee Brown & Black or Raven Black.
  • Front and rear auxiliary off-road lighting.
  • Overhead auxiliary switch panel for simplified accessory control.
  • Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Package adds motorsport-inspired style.

Optional Upgrades:

  • Roush Ready Package with console vault, utility kit and jump starter.

Every 2026 Roush F-150 is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Roush’s engineering validation process includes extreme climate, durability and performance testing.

The package is available on XLT or Lariat Trims, in 8 Colors: Star White, Antimatter Blue, Agate Black, Carbonized Gray, Iconic Silve, Oxford White, Avalanche and Ruby Red.

The starting MSRP is $18,995 for the base package or $24,995 for the premium package.

