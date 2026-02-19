2026 GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado Get Supercharged to 1,000 HP by SVE

The new specialty, limited-edition pickups bring more than twice the horsepower of the standard factory models' V8 option, as well as new styling.

Don McLoud
Feb 19, 2026
The 2026 Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off-Road boasts a 1,000-horsepower engine.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Want more than double the horsepower on the 2026 GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado pickup truck?

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has got you covered with its new Supercharged Sport Edition Sierras and its Yenko/SC Silverados, which come in engine choices of 700, 800 — or a whopping 1,000 horsepower.

That tops by a longshot the 420-horsepower V8, the most powerful engine option for the 2026 standard factory Sierras and Silverados.

7 Versions to Choose From

The 2026 Yenko/SC Supercharged Silverado Off Road offers a choice of three engines ranging from 700 to 1,000 horsepower.The 2026 Yenko/SC Supercharged Silverado Off Road offers a choice of three engines ranging from 700 to 1,000 horsepower.Specialty Vehicle EngineeringThe new SVE supercharged models, of which only 50 each are being made, are available through GM dealers and come in the following choices:

  • 2026 Yenko/SC Supercharged Silverado Off Road — Available on 2026 4WD crew cab and double cab LTZ, RST, ZR2 and LT Trail Boss Z71 models with 10-speed transmission, short bed or standard bed. Supercharged engine choices: 700 hp (5.3L), 800 hp (6.2L) or 1,000 hp (6.8L).
  • 2026 1000HP Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off Road — Available on all 2026 4WD models of crew cab and double cab trucks with 10-speed transmission, standard bed or long bed. Supercharged engine: 1,000 hp 6.8L.
  • 2026 Supercharged Sport Edition Sierra Off Road Available for 2026 2WD or 4WD double cab and crew cab models with short bed or standard bed. Supercharged engine choices: 700 hp (5.3L), 800 hp (6.2L) or 1,000 hp (6.8L). 

2026 Supercharged Sport Edition Sierra Off-Road2026 Supercharged Sport Edition Sierra Off-RoadSpecialty Vehicle EngineeringSVE notes that in the past all that extra power could made it difficult to control in situations when you don’t want maximum acceleration. The company says it solved the problem with a Boost-By-Wire Control System.

“The system we’ve developed works very simply; the more you press the accelerator pedal, the more boost your supercharger will produce. You still get all the neck-snapping instant power from the positive displacement supercharger, but it is now controlled with your foot as you need it and makes the vehicle much more pleasant to drive.”

The 2026 Supercharged Sport Edition Sierra Off-Road comes in three engine choices: 700, 800 and 1,000 horsepower.The 2026 Supercharged Sport Edition Sierra Off-Road comes in three engine choices: 700, 800 and 1,000 horsepower.Specialty Vehicle EngineeringBold Exterior, Interior Appearance

Along with the power boost, the new SVE models get some added style to the exterior and interior.

They get “aggressive” quarter-panel graphics and unique wheels. Custom 700 hp, 800 hp or 1,000 hp badges, depending on the chosen engine power, come on the hood insert and tailgate.

Inside the Sierras, a Sport Edition Supercharged Off Road logo is embroidered on the front headrests. The inside also features embroidered floormats and other appearance upgrades from the standard factory Sierra.

The Yenko Silverado models get similar styling but with SYC Supercharged embroidered front headrests and Yenko crest embroidered floormats.

2026 1000HP Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off Road2026 1000HP Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off RoadSpecialty Vehicle Engineering

2026 Yenko/SC Supercharged Silverado Off Road2026 Yenko/SC Supercharged Silverado Off Road Specialty Vehicle Engineering

 

 

