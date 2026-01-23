4 Chevy Truck Models to Get Patriotic 2026 Editions for U.S. 250th Birthday

Don McLoud
Jan 23, 2026
A glimpse of the Stars & Steel Collection design Chevy is planning for the 2026 Silverado HD.
Chevrolet

As the United States heads into its 250th anniversary, Chevrolet is rolling out special patriotic editions of four of its 2026 pickup truck models.

Production is set to begin in early spring on the Stars & Steel Collection for the Silverado EV, Silverado LD, Silverado HD and Colorado. The automaker is also giving the patriotic treatment to the Corvette.

Chevy says the designs are inspired by the American flag to “embody purpose-driven patriotism and American craftsmanship.” The vehicles are assembled in the U.S. Prices are to be announced later.

Here’s a look at the Stars & Steel design for the pickup models:

Silverado EV: Stars & Steel Special Edition

American flag-inspired stripes in Satin Silver and “250” flag graphics are part of the special design.American flag-inspired stripes in Satin Silver and “250” flag graphics are part of the special design.ChevroletThe Silverado EV Stars & Steel Special Edition will be available on the RST Crew Cab trim. It features a Summit White or Black exterior colors and a Sky Cool Gray interior with bucket seats.

Each special edition includes:

  • American Flag inspired stripes in Satin Silver or Satin Black and “250” flag graphics.
  • 24-inch High-Gloss Black wheels.
  • All-new Brembo heavy-duty brake system with red six-piston front calipers and larger 15.7-inch brake disc “for improved pedal feel, fade resistance and stopping power in all conditions,” Chevy says.
  • Black nameplates.

Silverado Light Duty: Stars & Steel Special Edition

Chevy Silverado Light Patriot FrontChevroletThe Silverado LD Stars & Steel Special Edition is available on the RST Crew Cab Short Box 4WD. It pairs a 6.2L engine with either Summit White or Black exterior paint and a Jet Black interior.

Each special edition includes:

  • American Flag inspired stripes in Satin Silver or Satin Black and “250” flag graphics.
  • 22-inch High-Gloss Black wheels.
  • Brembo performance brake system with red six-piston front calipers.
  • Black exhaust tips.
  • Performance air intake.
  • 6-inch Black rectangular assist steps.
  • Protection Package including spray-on bedliner and wheelhouse liners.
  • Dark Essentials blacked-out badging.
  • Soft-roll bed cover with logo.
  • Convenience Package II and sunroof.

Silverado Heavy Duty: Stars & Steel Special Edition

Chevy Silverado Hd PatriotThe Silverado HD Stars & Steel Special Edition is available on the LTZ Crew Cab Trail Boss 4WD. It pairs a 6.6L Duramax Diesel with either Summit White or Black exterior paint and a Black interior with bucket seats.

Each special edition includes:

  • American Flag inspired stripes in Satin Silver or Satin Black and “250” flag graphics.
  • Trail Boss Package w/ spray-in bedliner.
  • 20-inch High-Gloss Black Wheels.
  • Z71 Off-Road Package.
  • LTZ Convenience Package II.
  • Off-Road High Clearance Assist Steps.
  • LTZ Plus Package.
  • Power sunroof.
  • Max Trailering Package.
  • Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package.
  • Soft-roll bed cover.
  • Floor Liner Package.

Colorado: Stars & Steel Special Edition

Chevy Colorado PatriotThe Colorado Stars & Steel Special Edition is available on the Trail Boss Crew Cab. It pairs a 2.7L, 4WD with either Summit White or Black exterior paint and a Black interior with bucket seats.

Each special edition includes:

  • American Flag inspired stripes in Satin Silver or Satin Black and “250” flag graphics.
  • Midnight Package w/Sport Bar & Light Bar.
  • Dark Essentials Badging.
  • 20-inch High Gloss Black Wheels.
  • Convenience Package 2.
  • Technology Package.
  • Skid Plate Package.
  • Black Exhaust Tip.
  • Red Tow Hooks.
  • Black Rocker Protectors.
  • Spray-on bedliner.
  • Soft-roll bed cover.
  • Floor liners.

 The 2026 Stars & Steel Collection lineup of Chevy pickups and Corvettes is scheduled to enter production in spring.The 2026 Stars & Steel Collection lineup of Chevy pickups and Corvettes is scheduled to enter production in spring.Chevrolet

 

