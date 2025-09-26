Ram Drops All-Electric Pickup; Focuses on Range-Extending, Plug-In Model

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 26, 2025
The extended-range Ramcharger, with electric engine and onboard gas generator, will now be called the Ram 1500 REV, as the company's plans for an all-electric truck have been discontinued.
Ram

Stellantis has been making some big engine changes to its 2026 lineup of Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

Earlier this year, it announced the return of the Hemi V8 after discontinuing it for the 2025 model.

Now the company says it will halt development of its all-electric Ram 1500 REV. The battery-powered truck was first set to hit the market in 2024, but has faced delays ever since.

“As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup,” the company announced September 12.

Instead, the company will focus its alternative-power strategy on its 1500 with electric engine and range-extending onboard gas-powered generator. The electric engine can be charged by plug-in outlet or by the onboard gas generator when it runs low. Set to debut for 2026, the model has been called the “Ramcharger” but will get the “1500 REV” name of the now-scrapped all-electric version.  

The truck formerly known as the Ramcharger has also faced delays, initially scheduled to debut as a 2025 model. Stellantis announced earlier this year that it will be released in the second half of 2025 and is now saying projected availability of 2026.

Stellantis calls the newly renamed Ram 1500 REV the “world’s first-ever range-extended full-size electric pickup truck.”

Ram claims the truck has a 690-mile range. Though the battery system provides only 149 miles of range, the gasoline tank holds 27 gallons to fuel the generator when battery power runs low. That comes into play on long trips or when towing increases drain on the battery. The battery can be recharged like other EVs via electrical plug-in, either overnight or at public charging stations. For shorter, around-town driving, the truck could run solely on battery power. If the battery runs low while driving, the V6 will automatically power the generator for recharging.

For more details on the range-extending Ram 1500, check out our previous coverage here.

