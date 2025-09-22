Ford Reveals Longer-Range STX Trim for 2026 F-150 Lightning to Replace XLT

The 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX is an all-new trim for the electric pickup line with a longer range, off-road enhancements and a new color: Argon Blue.
Ford

Fords has unveiled its 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX, which gets longer battery range than the XLT trim it replaces, as well as some off-road enhancements and new styling for the electric pickup truck.

The 123-kilowatt-hour extended-range battery on the higher-end 2025 Lightnings is now standard equipment on the STX. The XLT has a 98-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Ford says the new Lightning STX gets an EPA-estimated range of 290 miles per battery charge. That’s up from 240 miles on the XLT.

The dual motors deliver 536 horsepower – 84 more than the XLT – and 775 pound-feet of torque. Starting MSRP is $63,345, about the same price as the 2025 XLT but with the added range and other new features.

The STX trim gets a new grille.The STX trim gets a new grille.FordThe new electric truck also features standard rear electronic-locking differential and all-terrain tires. Other new additions for the STX include:

  • Off-road running boards, same as on gas-powered F-150 Tremor.
  • New to F-150 Lightning wheels.
  • New grille with a blue accent.
  • STX-specific bedside and hood graphics.
  • New cloth “STX” Grabber Blue embroidered seats.
  • Standard heated steering wheel.

Those who want to keep the interior clean can choose an optional black vinyl floor.

Three new exterior color options will also be available: Argon Blue, Marsh Gray and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. Other colors offered for the 2026 model: Agate Black Metallic, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Oxford White and Star White Metallic Tri-Coat.

The STX also gets new wheels, all-terrain tires and STX styling.The STX also gets new wheels, all-terrain tires and STX styling.FordThe new 2026 F-150 Lightning STX is set to hit dealerships early next year.

Ford has not released further information on the 2026 Lightning. The STX is expected to slot in between the Pro trim and Flash trim in price.

Ford has delayed its next-generation F-150 Lightning until 2028. It also recently announced it is building a midsize electric pickup for 2027 with a starting MSRP of about $30,000. The F-150 Lightning is the best-selling electric pickup in the U.S.

2026 Ford Lightning Stx RearFord

2026 Ford Lightning Stx Interior

