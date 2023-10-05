2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Note: This is a preproduction computer-generated image, and the actual production vehicle may vary.)

Ford will launch the F-150 Lightning Flash for 2024, a new variant of the electric pickup truck with more technology, including extended battery range.

The Flash, which expands on the XLT model line, gets an EPA estimated range of 320 miles, up from the standard range of about 300 miles, according to Ford. Other tech on the Flash: Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving, which requires a subscription, and a standard 15.5-inch touchscreen.

Ford says it is offering the Flash at a “more accessible price” of $69,995 MSRP. It is the lowest-priced 2024 Lightning with extended battery range.

The company also named the other models in the 2024 lineup, with online orders at Ford.com starting in early 2024:

The F-150 Lightning Pro with standard range starting at $49,995

The F-150 Lightning XLT with standard range starting at $57,495

The F-150 Lightning Lariat with extended range starting at $77,495

The F-150 Lightning Platinum with extended range starting at $89,995

The limited-edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black with extended range, $97,995.

Ford notes that all of its Lightning pickups can access its BlueOval Charge Network, with over 84,000 public chargers in North America. Next year, those drivers will also be able to access Tesla Superchargers, of which there are more than 12,000. Ford says that will give it “the largest integrated fast-charge network across the U.S. and Canada.”

Ford also offers its Mobile Charger, which can charge overnight on the owner’s home 240-volt wall outlet. The Ford Connected Charge Station is also available for sale.

The version 1.2 BlueCruise on the Flash features Lane Change Assist, which allows the driver to change lanes hands-free by tapping the turn signal when the lane is clear, and In-Lane Repositioning, which helps keep the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

Ford is offering a 90-day free trial on the hands-free highway system with vehicle purchase.

Other features on the Flash: