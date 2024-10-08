What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?

The Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks are getting new styling options, luxe interior upgrades and more advanced tech for the 2025 model year.

The new Platinum Plus trim package decks the trucks out in premium features including a satin finish grille with bright chrome inserts, an exclusive Smoked Truffle interior and perforated Venetian Leather seating surfaces with French stitching. The Max Recline Seats fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, in case you need to catch a few z’s over lunch. A 2kW Pro Power Onboard charger provides mobile power for tools or other  equipment.

Platinum Plus owners also receive a personalized gift, an automatic upgrade to Blue Tier status of the FordPass Rewards program, unlimited guided personal virtual tours to explain vehicle features, one-on-one texting with product experts and a 20% discount on all Ford accessories for the first 90 days of ownership.

The standard Platinum package has been updated with a new Black Onyx cabin with Platinum Blue accents, a painted black grille and tailgate applique and body-color door handles.

The Lariat trim features Ford’s “Active X” seating material that is easier to clean, resistant to staining and more durable than leather.

Two new exterior color options are available for the 2025 Super Duty: Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.   

Added Tech

New Trailer Technology packages offer tire pressure and blind spot monitoring for the trailer, as well as auxiliary camera options, to improve visibility while towing. 

The Ford Pro Vehicle Integration System 2.0 allows third-party equipment and upfits to be easily wired into the trucks’ existing controls, including the center display and overhead toggle switches. This system is optional on 2025 Super Duty and standard on 2025 Super Duty Chassis Cab. 

Ford Pro software and Telematics provide fleet managers with tools to improve vehicle uptime and efficiency, including vehicle health alerts, fuel usage reports and driver behavior reporting.

Fleet Start Inhibit uses embedded vehicle technology and the Ford Pro Telematics dashboard to let fleet managers remotely disable the start on their vehicles, to secure vehicles and prevent unauthorized use.

Ford’s Vehicle Security app allows fleet managers to trigger a vehicle alarm remotely and create security alerts. These include alerts when a vehicle is started away from its last location or when a door is opened during certain time periods.

Additional available technology features include Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, 360-Degree Cameras, customizable Digital Information Cluster and Head-Up Display, and SYNC 4, all designed to keep drivers connected and improve situational and information awareness.

Power and Performance 

Ford continues to offer a variety of powertrain options to match customer’s power needs and price range.  

The 6.8L V8 gas engine is now standard on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims, while the 7.3L V8 gas engine is now standard starting on King Ranch and Platinum. A 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine remains an option across all trim levels. All engines come standard with a version of the heavy-duty 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission.

The 2025 Super Duty has a maximum available 500 horsepower, 1,200 pound-feet of torque, 8,000-pound payload and 40,000-pound towing capacity, depending on the engine.

