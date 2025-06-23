The new warranty becomes the longest in the industry for full-sized pickup trucks.

Ram trucks for the 2026 model year will come with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, the longest in the industry for full-size trucks.

That’s an increase from the current warranty of five years/60,000 miles for gasoline-powered trucks and five years/100,000 miles for diesel models.

The new warranty will take effect for 2026 model-year Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 pickups and Ram ProMaster vans sold in the United States, including the Ram RHO and Ram Power Wagon. It excludes battery-electric models.

The company says the longer warranty is designed to match buyers’ longer financing terms.

“Truck buyers are financing purchases for longer periods of time, with nearly 80% of new truck loans exceeding five years,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO Ram brand. “Our customers are making a long-term investment in Ram, and with America’s best full-size truck limited powertrain warranty, Ram is making a stronger and longer commitment to our customers.”

The limited powertrain warranty covers the engine, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, differentials and axles for 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for original owners. “Warranty offer includes retail purchases and leases to individuals and businesses, excludes fleet purchases,” the company says.

The warranty announcement follows the recent news that Ram is bringing back the Hemi V8 for its 2026 Ram 1500. The company had dropped the engine for the 2025 model year.

Ram is now taking orders for the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, with the first trucks set to arrive at dealerships this summer. The option will be available for Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited and Longhorn trims.