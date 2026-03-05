Unicontrol 3D Machine Control Now Ready for Volvo Excavators in U.S.

Volvo CE excavator owners in North America can now get Unicontrol 3D machine control fully integrated with their machines.

The software company reached agreement with Volvo last year to roll out the system in Europe on Volvo excavators, and it’s now made its way here.

Unicontrol3D is designed to seamlessly integrate with any type of excavator, any data format and any workflow, the company says. And it can now be fully integrated into Volvo Active Control, which automates boom and bucket movements, as one interface and one set of hardware.

The system is designed for increased speed and accuracy when digging trenches, grading slopes or creating site profiles, according to Volvo.

Customers who order Volvo Co-Pilot with Dig Assist, Volvo’s machine control system for excavators, from the factory get all the necessary hardware and software installed. All that’s left to do is activate Unicontrol3D.

“We always aim to make advanced technology approachable, and the Volvo Co-Pilot is an open platform where partners can join us in delivering innovative solutions,” says Matthew McLean, product manager for assist systems at Volvo CE. “Unicontrol is the latest to come on board, bringing flexible 3D machine control that boosts productivity and simplicity for our customers.”

Those attending ConExpo 2026 March 3-7 can see Volvo Active Control with Unicontrol3D in action at Volvo’s booth F24029 in the Festival Grounds at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

 

