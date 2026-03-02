Leica 2D, 3D Control Coming to Liebherr Excavators, and Its Xsight360 is Now in U.S.

Leica Geosystems’ machine control systems will soon be integrated into Liebherr’s Generation 8 excavators, including 2D as standard.
Leica Geosystems’ machine control systems will soon be integrated into Liebherr’s Generation 8 excavators, including 2D as standard.
Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems’ machine control systems will soon be integrated into Liebherr’s Generation 8 excavators, and its new aftermarket 360-degree camera and obstacle-detection system is now available in the U.S. and Canada.

Leica Geosystems will be showing its new products at ConExpo 2026 at the booth of parent company Hexagon at N12545 in North Hall.

Leica & Liebherr

Through the integration, most of the Gen 8 Liebherr excavators will come standard with Leica’s 2D machine control, which can be operated directly from Liebherr’s in-cab display. Customers can get 3D machine control added at the factory when they order a new excavator. They can also order the excavators to come 3D ready, so they can easily build onto the system after purchase.

Leica says its integrated sensors will serve as the foundation for Liebherr’s machine control guidance systems, including weighing systems and bucket-fill assistance. Leica’s system includes dual GNSS configurations and its MC1 3D technology.

Leica says production is set to begin this spring with deliveries soon after.

Leica Xsight 360

Leica revealed its new camera and artificial-intelligence system last year for the United Kingdom and has now brought it to the U.S. and Canada.

Called Xsight360, it provides 360-degree views on any construction machine to detect people, other machines and vehicles, even construction cones.

The system minimizes blind spots and uses sounds and visual cues to alert operators to nearby people and objects, enabling them to take evasive action, the company says. The system sends video and alert data to the cloud where artificial intelligence produces reports and recommendations for safety professionals.

Leica partnered with heavy-industry AI technology company Presien to develop Xsight360.

“By seamlessly integrating safety awareness into this proven platform, we are giving our customers powerful new tools to improve jobsite safety, boost productivity and protect their people, equipment and profits,” says Troy Dahlin, regional director U.S. and Canada, Machine Control Division, Hexagon.

 

